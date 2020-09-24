Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi condoles death of nuclear scientist Sekhar Basu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Dr Sekhar Basu, former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, who succumbed to COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 22:12 IST
PM Modi condoles death of nuclear scientist Sekhar Basu
Dr Sekhar Basu, former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission. (Photo: Twitter/ Dr Jitendra Singh). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Dr Sekhar Basu, former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, who succumbed to COVID-19. "I join the atomic energy fraternity in grieving the passing away of Dr Sekhar Basu, a renowned nuclear scientist who played a key role in establishing India as a lead country in nuclear science and engineering. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Om Shanti!" he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the demise of Dr Basu was a huge loss for the nation and scientific community across the globe. "As a champion of science, his pioneering works contributed greatly towards Indian nuclear projects. My thoughts are with his family in this hour of grief," Shah said in a tweet.

Minister of State for Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh said he had closely worked with the nuclear scientist during the first term of the Modi Government. "Pained to share the sad news of the demise of Dr Shekhar Basu, former Chairman Atomic Energy Commission & Secretary, who was suffering from COVID with Comorbidity and was admitted in a Kolkata Hospital. Dr Basu & I had worked closely together during the first term of Modi Govt," Singh said in a tweet.

Dr Basu died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. He was 68. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Christian houses `vandalised' in C'garh's Kondagaon

Tension prevailed in five villages in Chhattisgarhs Kondagaon district after a mob of locals allegedly vandalised the houses of some Christian families. While the police said on Thursday that the situation was under control, the Chhattisgar...

Ireland tightens COVID-19 restrictions in second region

The Irish government on Thursday imposed tightened COVID-19 restrictions in a second region, banning indoor restaurant dining and non-essential travel in the northwestern county of Donegal a week after similar measures were imposed in Dubli...

India and China going through "unprecedented" situation: Jaishankar

India and China are going through an unprecedented situation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, referring to the prolonged border standoff between the two countries in eastern Ladakh. Speaking at a virtual conference ...

Rashtriya Kisan Manch says farm Bills will benefit farmers, opposes bandh call

The Shekhar Dixit-led Rashtriya Kisan Manch on Thursday said the farm sector Bills, passed by Parliament recently, would benefit farmers as it opposed the Bharat Bandh call given by some peasants outfits against the proposed legislative mea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020