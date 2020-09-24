PM Modi condoles death of nuclear scientist Sekhar Basu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Dr Sekhar Basu, former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, who succumbed to COVID-19.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 22:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Dr Sekhar Basu, former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, who succumbed to COVID-19. "I join the atomic energy fraternity in grieving the passing away of Dr Sekhar Basu, a renowned nuclear scientist who played a key role in establishing India as a lead country in nuclear science and engineering. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Om Shanti!" he said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the demise of Dr Basu was a huge loss for the nation and scientific community across the globe. "As a champion of science, his pioneering works contributed greatly towards Indian nuclear projects. My thoughts are with his family in this hour of grief," Shah said in a tweet.
Minister of State for Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh said he had closely worked with the nuclear scientist during the first term of the Modi Government. "Pained to share the sad news of the demise of Dr Shekhar Basu, former Chairman Atomic Energy Commission & Secretary, who was suffering from COVID with Comorbidity and was admitted in a Kolkata Hospital. Dr Basu & I had worked closely together during the first term of Modi Govt," Singh said in a tweet.
Dr Basu died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. He was 68. (ANI)
