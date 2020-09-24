Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slain BDC chairman cremated in Jammu

We demand a probe into it," Singh's son Amandeep Singh told reporters here. Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina hit out at Pakistan for the killing, saying that the neighbouring nation and its terrorist outfits were engineering a bloodbath in Kashmir. "We demand a probe into the killing of Singh who was serving the people of Kashmir.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-09-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 22:40 IST
Slain BDC chairman cremated in Jammu
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Amid a pall of gloom, the mortal remains of Block Development Council Chairman Bhupinder Singh, who was killed by terrorists in Kashmir's Budgam district, were cremated here on Thursday. Singh, who was BDC chairman of Khag block, left for his ancestral home alone on Wednesday, without informing the police, after dropping his Personal Security Officers (PSOs) at Khag Police Station. The terrorists shot Singh at around 7.45 pm and he died on the spot. When his body reached his home in Sainik colony from Budgam, Singh's family members were inconsolable. Despite the threat of coronavirus, a large number of people, including top leaders, reached his house to pay their respects.

The body was taken to Shastri Nagar cremation ground and the last rites were performed on Thursday evening. The family demanded a probe into his killing, claiming that there was a security lapse. "My father unfurled the national flag on August 15 in Kashmir. He was under threat and there was a security lapse. We demand a probe into it," Singh's son Amandeep Singh told reporters here.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina hit out at Pakistan for the killing, saying that the neighbouring nation and its terrorist outfits were engineering a bloodbath in Kashmir. "Singh's killing exposes the brutality of Pakistan and the world should look into it," he told reporters. The people of Kashmir want democracy to flower in Kashmir and they have rejected guns, he said. "By killing democratic leaders and targeting panches and sarpanches, they cannot derail the peace process and initiative of normalcy," he said.

Expressing grave concern over the killings of political workers in the Valley, J&K Congress chief Gulam Ahmed Mir strongly condemned the killing of Singh. He alleged that killing of public representatives was a failure of the Centre and UT administration and they were unable to provide proper security to them. Mir said that the government has failed to provide security and a conducive political environment for any political activity and added that people, especially political workers, are feeling insecure in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The All Jammu Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) said such mindless killings will not deter elected panchayat members from serving the people at grassroots level. Anil Sharma, the president of AJKPC who visited Singh's family members, also questioned the government for its "casual approach" while dealing with the security of elected panchayat members. He said that they wanted to tell terrorist groups that they will not succeed in their nefarious designs of derailing grassroots democratic institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.

"So far, 21 panchayat members have sacrificed their lives for strengthening the grassroots level democracy and they will continue to march on this path till the last breath of their life," Sharma said. "We demand a probe into the killing of Singh who was serving the people of Kashmir. Why did the people not save him from terrorists," All Party Migrant Coordination Committee (APMCC) Chairman Vinood Pandita asked. Condemning the killing, Panun Kashmir said that it is was a pre-planned killing of a minority Sikh who was serving the locals.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FBI, DHS say they have 'not identified' hacking schemes to change vote tallies ahead of U.S. election

U.S. security agencies say they are not aware of any cyber threats that could change vote tallies or manipulate votes at scale in the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to a public service announcement released on Thursday.The FBI and ...

CITU asks Telangana govt to return 28,200 cleaners' jobs

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU on Thursday protested outside the Education Commissioners office and demanded that the state government take back its earlier order to remove 28,200 cleaners working in government schools here. Speakin...

Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in Indian Premier League.

Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in Indian Premier League....

Colombian miners strike fossilized gold: a mastodon

Fossils of a mastodon, a giant prehistoric relative of todays elephants, have been discovered at an artisanal gold mine in central Colombia in a find which researchers say could herald a trove of similar specimens.Gold miners working a tunn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020