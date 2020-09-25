Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya is a victim of migration, not its reason, says GNA President Serraj

Libya, as a country of transit for migrants, cannot surmount the associated challenges without international support, the country’s Head of State told world leaders gathered virtually for the UN General Assembly, rejecting “unilateral” reports on the situation of migrants.

UN News | Updated: 25-09-2020 03:54 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 03:54 IST
Libya is a victim of migration, not its reason, says GNA President Serraj

Addressing, via a pre-recorded video, Faiez Mustafa Serraj, President of the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord (GNA) of Libya, said that such “exaggerated” reports are not helpful and focus only on allegations of violations by relevant Libyan authorities.

Such reports do not mention the efforts by the same authorities, which serve the interests of the migrants, he said, clarifying that “half a million migrants live peacefully among Libyans, work in different sectors and send funds back home to their families.”

“There is currently international consensus that challenges of migrants are greater than the capacity of any single nation. Libya is a victim of migration, not its reason,” stressed President Serraj, calling for concerted efforts to address the root causes of migration.

“Everything possible must be done to address poverty, unemployment and all hardships that drive people to embark on life threatening journeys,” he urged.

‘I wish I was reporting the end of the difficult transition’

In his address, President Serraj, told world leader that every time he comes to the UN General Assembly, he wishes he could speak of the end of the difficult transition in his country and report on a peaceful transfer of power.

However, he comes with the message that certain actors continue to undermine peace in Libya and pursue destructive means to seize power, said the Libyan leader.

“The heroes of our armed forces are the bedrock that will defeat all those seeking to return our country into a dictatorship,” President Serraj said, noting that the Government thwarted attacks on the capital, Tripoli, in 2019.

States “known to everyone” continue to support to support the militias, in contravention of Security Council resolutions, he said, urging the States to establish relationships with Libya based on common interests.

External intervention and support for militias hinders Government and UN efforts to establish sustainable peace, said President Serraj, reiterating calls for an agreement on a constitutional convention and long-awaited elections.

Achieving these goals requires resumed political talks with all relevant stakeholders, only excluding those found guilty of crimes against Libya’s people.

Engaging with UN-led peace process

The Government is engaging with the UN-led peace process and continues to offer initiatives in goodwill to solve the political and security crisis faced by all Libyans, President Serraj said.

Libya possesses the force and faith to defeat aggressors, he said, adding that the Government announced a ceasefire and called for elections by March 2021.

For the ceasefire to be effective militias must withdraw from territories in which they are active, he said, stressing “militias must return to their home countries and ports must reopen.”

He welcomed leaders in eastern Libya that called for a ceasefire, however, militias in the region are not abiding and are therefore responsible for any casualties.

Full statement (in Arabic) available here

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil to join COVAX vaccine facility, earmarks $454 million

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will issue decrees laying the legal groundwork for Brazil to join the global COVID-19 vaccine partnership known as COVAX and earmarking 2.5 billion reais 453.81 million for securing vaccines via the facili...

U.S. executes first Black man since resumption of federal death penalty

The U.S. government executed convicted murderer Christopher Vialva on Thursday, the first Black man to suffer the federal death penalty since the punishment was resumed this summer after a 17-year hiatus. Vialva was 19 years old when he and...

U.S. to provide $720 million Syria aid and funds for Sahel, South Sudan

The United States said on Thursday it would provide more than 720 million in humanitarian assistance in response to the crisis in Syria, plus nearly 152 million for Africas Sahel region and almost 108 million for South Sudan.Deputy Secretar...

Despite ‘compromises’, peace remains elusive in Yemen, says President, calling for international support to save his country

The United Nations had spared no effort to establish sustainable peace and to address ongoing humanitarian challenges, yet, for nearly six years Yemen has suffered from war imposed on it by those acting with the support of Iran, President...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020