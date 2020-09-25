Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kannadigas invited to micro-blogging platform Koo

With the indigenously developed micro-blogging site 'Koo' available in major Indian languages, including Kannada, its co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna has called upon Kannadigas to join the platform.

PTI | Kalaburagi | Updated: 25-09-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 15:12 IST
Kannadigas invited to micro-blogging platform Koo

With the indigenously developed micro-blogging site 'Koo' available in major Indian languages, including Kannada, its co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna has called upon Kannadigas to join the platform. "Koo has created a safe place for Kannadigas to follow their favourite personalities and express their thoughts every day. Im excited to announce that we will celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava," said Radhakrishna during an online conference recently.

He said Koo has become the largest Kannada micro- blogging platform. There is a thrust and a strong sentiment from the government and citizens to be self-reliant and to use apps that are made in India, he added.

Like Twitter, Koo App is a micro-blogging platform in Indian Vernacular languages, which helps people express themselves in their mother tongue, Radhakrishna said. He said Koo was launched in March 2020 in Kannada.

Since then it has been made available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi and Bengali also, the company said. "In a few months since its launch, Koo has become the largest Kannada microblog in the world. It has the highest number of thoughts and opinions being shared compared to any other microblog in Kannada," Radhakrishna said.

Koo App was declared as one of the winners of the AatmaNirbhar App Innovation Challenge held by the Central government in August 2020. According to Radhakrishna, many prominent personalities have joined the platform and they include Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his Deputy Ashwath Narayana, former Prime Minister H D Devegowda, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, spiritualist Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and former cricketers Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

SC to consider Centre's suggestion of transferable refund vouchers for cancelled flight

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will consider the Centres suggestion of making transferable the refund vouchers to be given to the passengers in lieu of the tickets booked for the flights which were cancelled due to the COVID-19 lockdo...

Turkey seeks arrest of Kurdish politicians over 2014 riots

Turkish prosecutors have issued warrants for the detention of 82 people, including a number pro-Kurdish former lawmakers, as part of an investigation into deadly riots six years ago by Kurds angered at what they perceived to be the governme...

Britain, in rare rebuke of China at UN rights forum, voices concern on Hong Kong, Xinjiang

Britain called on China on Friday to uphold rights and freedoms guaranteed in the Sino-British Joint Declaration on Hong Kong and respect the independence of the former British colonys judiciary.Lord Tariq Ahmad, Britains minister of state ...

Record number of nearly 15 lakh COVID tests conducted in a single day

India has scaled a historic peak in the fight against COVID-19--for the first time, a record number of nearly 15 lakh COVID tests were conducted in a single day, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. With 14,92,409 tests...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020