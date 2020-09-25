Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ajit pays tribute to Hindutva icon Upadhyay, deletes tweet

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar onFriday paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary, but later deleted the tweet on the late leader. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also paid tribute to Upadhyay, a Hindutva icon and a revered figure for the BJP, his former ally. The BJS was the predecessor of the BJP.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 15:36 IST
Ajit pays tribute to Hindutva icon Upadhyay, deletes tweet

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar onFriday paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary, but later deleted the tweet on the late leader. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also paid tribute to Upadhyay, a Hindutva icon and a revered figure for the BJP, his former ally.

The BJS was the predecessor of the BJP. Taking to Twitter, Pawar, a senior NCP leader, wrote, "Tributes to the founder of JanaSanghand senior leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary." However, the tweet by Pawar, who had briefly joined hands with the BJP before the MVA government was formed in November last year,was later deleted.

Asked about his deleted tweet, Pawar said, "We speak good about people who are no more and that is why I had tweeted. But in politics, we have to listen to our seniors." The NCP leader, however, did not elaborate. Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, offered floral tribute to Upadhyay at his private residence 'Matoshree' in suburban suburban.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tottenham to play Chelsea in cup after virus-enforced bye

Tottenham received a bye Friday to advance to a League Cup meeting with Chelsea after its game against Leyton Orient was called off due to a coronavirus outbreak at the fourth-tier team. Tottenham will now host Chelsea on Tuesday in the ...

Chopper scam: Court takes cognisance of supplementary charge sheet

New Delhi, Sep 25 PTI&#160;A Delhi Court Friday took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against&#160;Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena and others&#160;in the AgustaWestland chopper scam. Besides Saxena, summons ...

Two arrested for misappropriation of Religare's fixed deposit receipts

The Economic Offences Wing EOW of the Delhi Police has arrested two persons in connection with a case of misappropriation of fixed deposit receipts of Religare Finvest Limited RFL to the tune of around Rs 729 crore. According to the police,...

EU Commission appeals after losing Apple USD 15 bn tax case

The European Commission said Friday it is appealing a court decision that Apple doesnt have to repay 13 billion euros USD 15 billion in back taxes to Ireland. The appeal comes after the US tech giant scored a big recent legal victory in its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020