If Lalu Yadav's tenure was 'jungle-raj' then this is 'rakshas raj': Tejashwi Yadav

If the tenure of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is called "jungle-raj" then the present scenario must be called "Rakshas Raj", said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:18 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking to ANI in Patna on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

If the tenure of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is called "jungle-raj" then the present scenario must be called "Rakshas Raj", said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday. "Look at the crime statistics. If you call that 'jungle-raj', this is 'rakshas raj'," said RJD's Tejashwi Yadav when asked if he, as the face of the party, apologise for the "jungle raj," the term which was used to describe Bihar during his father Lalu Yadav's tenure.

"Lalu ji is a leader working for the people and poor. We have a vision and we do have a blueprint for everything. The public has decided that this time NDA will be wiped out and our government will win," he added. He also said if the RJD government will come to power then on the very first day of the cabinet, it will provide 10 lakh jobs.

Earlier, the RJD leader stated, we welcome the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the poll dates for the Bihar Assembly and the Mahagathbandhan will come to power this time. The RJD leader said that the Mahagathbandhan's (Grand Alliance's) fight is against the BJP and not against the Janata Dal-United (JDU), which according to him stands no chance.

"We welcome the decision of the Election Commission. We are assured as people of Bihar want to get rid of this government. JD(U) does not matter in the election, our fight is against BJP," Yadav told ANI here. "The people of Bihar are ready, be it the poor, jobless, farmers, workers, they are ready for a change. They have exploited the public and humiliated the workers. Many jobs are lying vacant but they were not given. A murder is happening every four hours, rapes happening, these questions will have to be answered. Why was Bihar not given special status, or a special package, they will ask these questions this time," he added.

Yadav further said that the people also remember Chief Minister Nitish Kumar disrespecting the mandate given by the voters in the 2015 Assembly elections by reuniting with BJP in 2017. The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7, with the counting of votes to take place on November 10, according to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

In the previous Assembly elections held in the state in 2015, JDU, RJD and Congress had fought the elections together under the Mahagathbandhan banner. On the other hand, the BJP-led NDA had fought the elections with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and other allies.

RJD with 80 seats had emerged as the single largest party in the 2015 Assembly elections, followed by JDU (71), and BJP (53). However, BJP got the largest vote share (24.42 per cent), followed by RJD with 18.35 per cent and JDU (16.83 per cent). After the polls, however, a rift emerged between JDU and the RJD in 2017, leading to CM Nitish Kumar snapping ties and rejoining ties with the BJP-led NDA to retain power in Bihar. (ANI)

