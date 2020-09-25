Left Menu
Farm bills passed in Parl in shameful manner: Raj CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday targeted the Centre over three farm bills, saying they were were introduced in Parliament without consulting mandi traders and opposition parties, and were passed in a shameful manner He claimed that all the provisions made in the bills are anti-farmer and the mandis will be destroyed.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:22 IST
He claimed that all the provisions made in the bills are anti-farmer and the mandis will be destroyed. "Why was the law made? Why was the minimum support price (MSP) not proposed? You can understand from it that the situation is very serious and the way these three bills were passed, it was also done in a shameful manner," Gehlot told reporters.  Attacking the government, he claimed, "These are people of fascist thinking and they do not believe in democracy. All the work is being done so that public attention can be diverted." He said the bills were introduced without consulting mandi traders and opposition parties

The chief minister said that it took 40-50 years for mandis to be established and the government took a decision to uproot them without consulting the traders in order to give benefit to big capitalists.  "What will be the situation of farmers, it is beyond imagination," Gehlot said.

