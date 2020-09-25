Left Menu
Maharashtra govt trying to not implement farm bills in state: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is trying to not implement the farm bills recently passed by Parliament in the state.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-09-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 20:02 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar speaking to reporters in Pune on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is trying to not implement the farm bills recently passed by Parliament in the state. "Farmers and farmer organisations have opposed it. NCP also opposed it. Many political parties have opposed it as farmers feel it's not beneficial for them. What is the need to hurry for it? We have seen what happened in Rajya Sabha," Pawar told reporters here.

"We are trying that these (farm bills) are not implemented in the state. If the matter goes to the court, what will happen we are studying it that as well. A meeting was held by me in which Minister Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Patil, secretaries and other people were present. We all have discussed it. Advocate General and other related people's opinion has been taken," he said. "I think Minister Balasaheb Patil has issued an order also in that regard that this should not be implemented here in Maharashtra. In rural areas, the market committees which stood up for farmers will also be in trouble with it," he added.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by Parliament.

