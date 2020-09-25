Left Menu
Bihar elections: Confident that NDA will get majority & Nitish Kumar will become CM, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday exuded confidence that NDA will get the majority in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections and will form the government again and Nitish Kumar will be Chief Minister of the state.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 25-09-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 21:24 IST
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks to ANI in Patna on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday exuded confidence that NDA will get the majority in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections and will form the government again and Nitish Kumar will be Chief Minister of the state. "We are confident that NDA will get a majority and Nitish Kumar ji will be Chief Minister again. The people of Bihar are with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and on November 10, BJP will come to power with a thumping majority. I am confident that the development taking place in Bihar would continue," he said while speaking to ANI.

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, BJP national president JP Nadda arrived in Bihar on Friday and attended the party's election management committee meeting. The state assembly elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7, with the counting of votes to take place on November 10, according to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

In the previous Assembly elections held in Bihar in 2015, JDU, RJD and Congress have fought the elections together under the Mahagathbandhan banner. On the other hand, BJP led NDA had fought the elections with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and other allies. RJD with 80 seats had emerged as the single largest party in the 2015 Assembly elections, followed by JDU (71), and BJP (53). However, BJP got the largest vote share (24.42 per cent), followed by RJD with 18.35 per cent and JDU (16.83 per cent).

After the polls, however, a rift emerged between JDU and the RJD in 2017, leading to CM Nitish Kumar snapping ties and rejoining ties with the BJP-led NDA to retain power in Bihar. (ANI)

