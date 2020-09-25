Bypoll on Nizambad MLC seat to be held on Oct 9
The by-poll to the Nizamabad Local Authorities MLC seat in Telangana will be held on October 9, according to the Election Commission of India.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 22:11 IST
The by-poll to the Nizamabad Local Authorities MLC seat in Telangana will be held on October 9, according to the Election Commission of India. The counting of votes will be on October 12:
The Election Commission announced the by-poll to fill the vacancy caused due to the disqualification of the sitting member R Bhoopathi Reddy The election was supposed to take place in April but was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)
