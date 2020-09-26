Left Menu
Making efforts to fulfil promises made to people: Raj CM

The council of ministers informed about the progress on the points related to their respective departments mentioned in the public manifesto. Sahu, while praising Gehlot's administrative capabilities and action plans, said that the public manifesto is a policy document of the state government.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-09-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 00:16 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the government is aware of its promises made to the people of the state and is making sincere efforts to implement them. Gehlot on Friday held a review meeting with the council of ministers. In the meeting, Home Minister of Chhattisgarh Tamradhwaj Sahu and MP from Punjab Amar Singh were also present.

He said out of the 501 announcements, 252 have been fulfilled and in addition to the declaration, many new programmes and schemes were implemented. He said that 173 promises made in the manifesto are under process. The progress of some projects has been partially affected due to COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Despite the adverse economic conditions, the state government is committed in fulfilling all the promises in a timely manner. He said that the state government is making efforts to remove the problems arising out of the ban on sand mining in the state and to make gravel available to the common people at a reasonable price. Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and Additional Chief Secretary Mines Department has been sent to Delhi to take up the matter. The council of ministers informed about the progress on the points related to their respective departments mentioned in the public manifesto.

Sahu, while praising Gehlot's administrative capabilities and action plans, said that the public manifesto is a policy document of the state government. He said even in his two previous terms, Gehlot had made the manifesto a part of the government's action plan, which reflected his intention to fulfil the promises.

