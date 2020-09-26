Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES India registers 85,362 new COVID-19 infections in a day; single-day recoveries surpass fresh cases New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally sprinted past 59 lakh on Saturday with 85,362 fresh cases being recorded in a day, while 93,420 people recuperated from the disease during the same period taking total recoveries to over 48 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL10 CONG-FARM BILLS-CAMPAIGN Rahul Gandhi urges people to raise voice in support of farmers New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday launched a 'Speak up for farmers' campaign on social media protesting the farm bills, with Rahul Gandhi urging people to raise their voice against what he described was the Narendra Modi government's "exploitation" of farmers.

DEL17 DL-DJB-KEJRIWAL Will make water supply in Delhi as good as in developed countries: CM Kejriwal New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his government would make water supply in Delhi as good as in developed countries and it is hiring a consultant for this purpose. DEL5 PM-MANMOHAN-BIRTHDAY PM Modi greets Manmohan Singh on his birthday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Saturday, wishing him a long and healthy life.

DEL1 RAHUL-MANMOHAN India feels absence of a PM with depth of Manmohan Singh: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday as he wished the former prime minister on his birthday. DEL8 PM-CSIR Modi lauds CSIR on its foundation day New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on its foundation day on Saturday, saying it has been at the forefront of furthering scientific research and innovation in India.

DEL18 RJ-EXAM-PROTEST-SITUATION No new incident of violence reported, situation tense in Rajasthan's Dungarpur: Police Jaipur: No new incident of violence was reported but the situation remained tense in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district on Saturday where a violent protest by candidates of a teacher recruitment exam a day before forced police to issue prohibitory orders and suspend mobile Internet services. BOM2 MH-NCB-DEEPIKA Deepika reaches NCB office to record statement in drugs case Mumbai: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone reached the NCB office in south Mumbai on Saturday morning to record her statement in drugs probe linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said.

BOM4 MH-NCB-SHRADDHA Drugs case: Actor Shraddha Kapoor reaches NCB office Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor reached the NCB office here on Saturday to record her statement in drugs probe linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said. BOM3 MP-ACCIDENT 5 labourers dead, 7 injured as van collides with truck in MP Ujjain: Five labourers were killed and seven of their colleagues injured when the van in which they were travelling collided with a truck early on Saturday near Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

FOREIGN FGN7 UN-INDIA-PAK Terrorism, clandestine nuclear trade Pak's 'only crowning glory' for 70 years: India at UN United Nations: The "only crowning glory" that Pakistan has to show to the world for the last seven decades is terrorism, ethnic cleansing, majoritarian fundamentalism and clandestine nuclear trade, India said in a scathing response on Friday, slamming Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's "incessant rant" and "venom" in the UN General Assembly. By Yoshita Singh FGN13 LANKA-RAJAPAKSA-MODI-SUMMIT Fishermen issue among key bilateral topics to be discussed during Rajapaksa-Modi summit: Lanka Colombo: The issue of fishing will be a key point in the bilateral talks between Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during their virtual summit on Saturday, according to officials here. FGN17 US-TRUMP-CHINA Would not forget the virus that came from China: Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has vowed to end his country's reliance on China once and for all if voted to power, expressing disappointment that the post-coronavirus relationship with Beijing does not mean the "same" to him as he would not forget the virus that came from there. By Lalit K Jha FGN6 US-ARSHA Spiritual guru of Vedic Ashram dies, mortal remains flown to India for last rites Washington: An eminent Hindu spiritual guru at a US-based ashram, imparting Vedic education for past several decades, has died with his body being flown back to India for the last rites, his followers said on Friday. By Lalit K Jha.