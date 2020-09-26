4 Manipur NPP MLAs leave for Shillong to meet Conrad Sangma

Days after dropping of two ministers of National People's Party (NPP), all the four legislators of the party on Saturday left for Meghalaya to meet Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to discuss developing political situation in Manipur. Meghalaya chief minister Sangma is also the national president of the NPP which was recently recognised as a national party by the Election Commission.

The NPP team that left Imphal for Shillong is led by Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh. It has two party ministers-L Jayantakumar and N Kayisii- who lost cabinet position.

Jayantakumar told media persons,"we will decide future action after meeting the party president". Kayisii said, "we are disciplined party workers and will take a collective decision." The two former ministers are among the six ministers dropped by Biren Singh government on September 24 which was followed by induction of 5 new faces in the state cabinet.

NPP is an ally of the BJP-led coalition government in Manipur. The NPP legislators had Wednesday decided in a meeting that it will come out of the coalition ministry if anyone is dropped from the cabinet.

The four NPP ministers had resigned along with five other ruling coalition members on June 17 last throwing Biren Singh ministry into turmoil. But, following intervention of Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda, they later returned to the government and were reinstated in the cabinet.

Sangma and BJP's pointman for the Northeast Himanta Biswa Sarma had played an important role in ending the political impasse then..