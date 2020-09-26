Himachal Pradesh: Rohru MLA tests positive for coronavirus
Himachal Pradesh's Rohru MLA Mohan Lal Brakta has become the eighth legislators in the state to have contracted coronavirus. The Congress MLA took to Facebook to share his health status on Saturday.
Brakta said he got himself tested on Friday morning and his report came positive in the night. So far, six BJP and two Congress MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus in the state. Brakta in his Facebook post said he had not participated in any public programme in Rohru for the past 12 days so there was no need for people of his constituency to panic. However, he requested all those who came in his contact in Shimla in the past some days to get themselves tested. Besides Brakta, the MLAs who tested positive for coronavirus till now are Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary; Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur; Vinod Kumar Chauhan (Nachan); Rakesh Jamwal (Sundernagar); Reeta Devi (Indora); Lakhwinder Rana (Nalagarh) and Paramjeet Singh (Doon). Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary and Doon MLA Paramjeet Singh had recovered from the infection and attended the recently concluded monsoon session of the state assembly.
Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur rejoined his office in the State Secretariat on Monday after recovering from the disease. He could not attend the assembly session, which was held from September 7 to 18.
