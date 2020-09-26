Left Menu
Himachal Pradesh: Rohru MLA tests positive for coronavirus

Besides Brakta, the MLAs who tested positive for coronavirus till now are Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary; Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur; Vinod Kumar Chauhan (Nachan); Rakesh Jamwal (Sundernagar); Reeta Devi (Indora); Lakhwinder Rana (Nalagarh) and Paramjeet Singh (Doon). Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary and Doon MLA Paramjeet Singh had recovered from the infection and attended the recently concluded monsoon session of the state assembly.

26-09-2020
Brakta said he got himself tested on Friday morning and his report came positive in the night. So far, six BJP and two Congress MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus in the state. Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh's Rohru MLA Mohan Lal Brakta has become the eighth legislators in the state to have contracted coronavirus. The Congress MLA took to Facebook to share his health status on Saturday.

Brakta in his Facebook post said he had not participated in any public programme in Rohru for the past 12 days so there was no need for people of his constituency to panic. However, he requested all those who came in his contact in Shimla in the past some days to get themselves tested.

Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur rejoined his office in the State Secretariat on Monday after recovering from the disease. He could not attend the assembly session, which was held from September 7 to 18.

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

