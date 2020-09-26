Left Menu
Development News Edition

DyCM Sisodia's condition improves, shifted out of ICU: Official

The condition of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is suffering from COVID-19 and dengue, has further improved, and he has been shifted from the ICU to a normal ward on Saturday, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 21:51 IST
DyCM Sisodia's condition improves, shifted out of ICU: Official
On Saturday, an official from Sisodia's office said, "His vitals have improved following plasma therapy. And, he has was shifted out of the ICU to a normal ward today". Image Credit: ANI

The condition of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is suffering from COVID-19 and dengue, has further improved, and he has been shifted from the ICU to a normal ward on Saturday, officials said. He is currently undergoing treatment at Max hospital, Saket, where he was shifted on Thursday evening after a "falling" blood platelet count and low oxygen level and was administered convalescent plasma therapy on Friday.

On Saturday, an official from Sisodia's office said, "His vitals have improved following plasma therapy. And, he has was shifted out of the ICU to a normal ward today". Sources at the Max hospital also said the deputy chief minister is fine and doing better.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, while interacting with reporters, said that Sisodia's condition "is stable and he is doing fine". The 48-year-old AAP leader had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14 and was under home isolation. On Wednesday, he was admitted to the LNJP Hospital for treatment.

He tested positive for dengue a day later and was admitted to the ICU of the private facility in south Delhi. "He was administered plasma therapy and his condition is now better," an official from the Deputy Chief Minister's Office had said on Friday.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Dortmund slumps to 2-0 Bundesliga defeat in Augsburg

One week after its young attacking stars impressed in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Augsburg. Gio Reyna, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham grabbed the headlines in beating Borussia Mnchengladbac...

FRENCH OPEN 2020: Serena wants more; Djokovic under scrutiny

Serena Williams won her first Grand Slam title at age 17 and now that shes pushing 40, shes still making it to the late stages of major tournaments. Impressive as that might be, its not enough for her. She wants a 24th Grand Slam singles tr...

Contentious penalty helps Everton to 3rd straight win in EPL

Everton won its third straight match to open the English Premier League by beating Crystal Palace 2-1 thanks to a contentiously awarded penalty converted by Richarlison on Saturday. Palace right-back Joel Ward became the latest player to fa...

Devendra Sharma joins as HPERC chairman

Devendra Kumar Sharma joined as Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman on Saturday, an official spokesman said. Chief Secretary Anil Khachi administered the oath of office and secrecy to him in the presence of C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020