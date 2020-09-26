Left Menu
Development News Edition

Digvijaya Singh held remote control of ex-MP CM Nath: Scindia

Addressing a gathering in Indore district, Scindia avoided taking name of then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who had promised the waiver during electioneering. He also said Digvijaya Singh would become a "proxy chief minister again" if the Congress emerged victorious in the Assembly bypolls due on 28 seats.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-09-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 23:18 IST
Digvijaya Singh held remote control of ex-MP CM Nath: Scindia
Addressing a gathering in Indore district, Scindia avoided taking the name of then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who had promised the waiver during electioneering. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday launched a frontal attack on his former Congress colleague Digvijaya Singh and accused the Opposition party of "betraying" farmers by not waiving farm loans promised ahead of the 2018 assembly polls. Addressing a gathering in Indore district, Scindia avoided taking the name of then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who had promised the waiver during electioneering.

He also said Digvijaya Singh would become a "proxy chief minister again" if the Congress emerged victorious in the Assembly bypolls due on 28 seats. "During the 2018 MP assembly elections, he (the then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi) had said that the crop loan of farmers would be waived within 10 days if the Congress forms government, but this promise was not kept," said Scindia, who had quit Congress in March this year.

He said the Congress had committed 'gaddari' (betrayal) with farmers by not keeping the loan waiver promise. "You all (voters) must remember that a vote cast to Congress would come handy in making Digvijaya the proxy chief minister again," Scindia said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attended the function. Describing Digvijaya Singh and former CM Kamal Nath as "elder and younger brothers", Scindia said, "Digvijaya Singh remains behind the curtains and had remote control of then chief minister Kamal Nath".

"Today, Digvijaya and Kamal Nath are calling me a gaddar (traitor) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan 'Nayak' (worthless). But the fact is that the Congress had betrayed 7.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh in the last elections," he added.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico issues arrest warrants on sixth anniversary of disappearance of 43 college students

Mexican authorities issued dozens of arrest warrants for police and soldiers on Saturday who they believe may have participated in the 2014 disappearance of 43 Mexican college students, head of the investigation said.Omar Gomez, head of the...

Suspect in fatal UK police officer shooting in critical condition

The 23-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of a British police officer inside a police station remains in a critical condition in hospital and has not yet been spoken to, a senior officer said on Saturday. Matt Ratana, a 54-year-old cust...

Assam govt to spend Rs 134 cr to upgrade Silchar hospital

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the government will spend Rs 134 crore to set up a 500-bed emergency wing and other infrastructure at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Sarma inaugurated a 40-bed Intensive ...

Redouble efforts to provide patient care: Atal Dulloo to Jammu GMC

Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmirs Health and Medical Education Department, visited Jammu Government Medical College GMC including the isolation ward, oxygen supply plant, and control room on Saturday, and took stock ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020