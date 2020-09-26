BJP-led NDA turned blind eye to Punjab, it's not the alliance envisioned by Vajpayee: Harsimrat
Senior SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday said the BJP-led NDA government at the centre turned a blind eye to Punjab and is not the alliance that was envisioned by former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The SAD's alliance began with BJP's precursor Jan Sangh in 1967, and thereafter both parties have contested most of the elections together.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 23:57 IST
Senior SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday said the BJP-led NDA government at the centre turned a blind eye to Punjab and is not the alliance that was envisioned by former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who recently resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the farm bills made these remarks after her husband and SAD president Sukhbir Badal announced that the party was pulling out of the BJP-led NDA alliance.
"If pain and protests of three crore Punjabis fail to melt the rigid stance of the Centre, it is no longer the NDA envisioned by Vajpayee ji and Badal sahab," she tweeted. "An alliance that turns a deaf ear to its oldest ally and a blind eye to the pleas of those who feed the nation is no longer in the interest of Punjab," she said. The SAD's alliance began with BJP's precursor Jan Sangh in 1967, and thereafter both parties have contested most of the elections together.
ALSO READ
BJP to carry out movement against Telangana Rashtra Samiti party
Rahul Gandhi using cheap tactics, politics by showcasing certain section of people affected due to lockdown: BJP
NDA will win 220 seats in Bihar elections, form govt under Nitish Kumar: Nityanand Rai
Bengal: BJP youth wing president detained over sit-in outside Asansol police chief office
BSF seizes weapons cache from international border outpost in Punjab