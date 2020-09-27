Left Menu
Goa CM condoles Jaswant Singh's demise

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday expressed grief over the death of former Union minister Jaswant Singh and said his contribution towards the country's development will always be remembered. Jaswant ji handled key portfolios in the Government led by Vajpayee Ji." "His immense contribution towards development of India will always be remembered.

Goa CM condoles Jaswant Singh's demise

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday expressed grief over the death of former Union minister Jaswant Singh and said his contribution towards the country's development will always be remembered. Singh, 82, a close associate of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died in New Delhi on Sunday following a long spell of illness.

Condoling his death, Sawant in a tweet said, Saddened by the demise of Former Union Minister Shri #JaswantSingh ji. Jaswant ji handled key portfolios in the Government led by Vajpayee Ji." "His immense contribution towards development of India will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti," the chief minister added.

Singh held defence, finance and external affairs portfolios in the Vajpayee government. He contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate after the BJP did not give him ticket, but lost the poll.

