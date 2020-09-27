NEWS SCHEDULE

NEWS SCHEDULEPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 10:46 IST
National schedule for Sunday, Sep 27 -Coronavirus updates NATIONAL -PM Modi's Mann ki Baat broadcast at 11 am-Union tourism minister at World Tourism Day event -Stories related to death of Jaswant Singh-Media briefings by BJP and Congress NCR -Story on child rescue operations seeing an increase during coronavirus pandemic NORTH -Rajasthan:Updates on Dungarpur protest over recruitment of teachers-Land prices shoot up in Ayodhya after Ram temple bhoomipujan-Punjab: State BJP meeting to discuss SAD pullout from NDA; farmers' protest EAST -Poll related stories from Bihar
PTIDV
- READ MORE ON:
- bhoomipujanPunjab: State BJP
- Mann ki Baat
- Modi
- Dungarpur
- Rajasthan
- NDA
- Ayodhya
- Ram temple
ALSO READ
PM Modi to inaugurate 1.75 lakh homes built under PM Awas Yojana in MP today
To remove poverty, we have to strengthenpoor and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is aimed at empowering them: PM Narendra Modi.
We need to strengthen poor to end poverty: PM Modi
We need to strengthen poor to end poverty: PM Modi
Speed of building PMAY houses improved during pandemic: Modi