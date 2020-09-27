Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tens of thousands rally against Belarus president in "people's inauguration"

"First he falsified the elections, and then he falsified the inauguration." Police said they used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse "disobedient" protesters in the eastern city of Gomel, the Russian agency TASS reported. Local media footage showed masked security forces spraying a substance from a can into the faces of people in Gomel, while the protesters retreated shouting "fascists".

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 27-09-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 20:39 IST
Tens of thousands rally against Belarus president in "people's inauguration"
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Masked police dragged people into vans and fired stun grenades and tear gas to disperse crowds as tens of thousands marched for a seventh straight weekend to demand veteran Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko quit. Protesters chanted "impostor" and "Sveta is our president" as they marched through Minsk and other cities decked out in red-and-white opposition colours. At least 53 people were detained, human rights activists said.

Some dubbed the protest a "people's inauguration" of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Lukashenko's main opponent who fled into exile after the Aug. 9 election that Lukashenko's opponents say was blatantly rigged to hand Lukashenko a sixth term. Lukashenko denies electoral fraud and was inaugurated on Wednesday in a ceremony held without any prior announcement, sparking more protests and condemnation from the European Union, the United States and Britain.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in comments in the French press Lukashenko must step aside. "We are witnessing a power crisis in Belarus with an authoritarian administration that is not able to accept the logic of democracy," Macron told le Journal du Dimanche in comments published on Sunday.

"It is clear that Lukashenko must go." Russia said the EU's decision not to recognise Lukashenko as the legitimate president contradicted international law and amounted to indirect meddling in the country.

Buoyed by support from traditional ally Russia, the 66-year-old Lukashenko, a former Soviet collective farm manager who has been in power for over a quarter of a century, shows no inclination to resign. Riot police pulled people out of crowds and hauled them away into vans, a Reuters witness said. Several metro stations were shut and the mobile internet disrupted. Some protesters wore fake crowns to mock Lukashenko's inauguration.

"We came to celebrate the people's inauguration of the people's president," said Alexander, a 30-year-old logistics worker, while protesting in Minsk. "First he falsified the elections, and then he falsified the inauguration." Police said they used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse "disobedient" protesters in the eastern city of Gomel, the Russian agency TASS reported.

Local media footage showed masked security forces spraying a substance from a can into the faces of people in Gomel, while the protesters retreated shouting "fascists". The Belarusian government typically releases the data for the total number of people arrested on the day after a protest.

The Russian news agency Interfax said at least ten people had been detained at the start of Sunday's protest. Police detained 150 people during protests on Saturday, the interior ministry said.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei on Saturday accused western countries preparing to impose new sanctions on Minsk of attempting to sow "chaos and anarchy".

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen’s warring parties agree to free more than 1,000 prisoners

Delegates from the Yemen Government and the Ansar Allah, formally known as Houthi rebels, signed an agreement on Sunday to liberate 1,081 conflict-related individuals, in accordance with the lists of agreed-upon names.Today is an importan...

Quartararo wins in Spain to regain MotoGP points lead

Fabio Quartararo won the Catalonia Grand Prix on Sunday to retake the points lead in the MotoGP championship. It was the third victory of the season for Quartararo, who hadnt been on a podium since his consecutive victories in Spain to star...

How it happened: From law professor to high court in 4 years

Four years ago, Amy Coney Barrett was a little-known law professor in Indiana. Within weeks, she is likely to be the newest associate justice on the US Supreme Court. Barretts fast-track rise, set to drive the nations highest court to the r...

Rublev beats Tsitsipas in Hamburg for third title of 2020

Andrey Rublev charged back from 5-3 down in the deciding set of the Hamburg Open final to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday and head to the French Open with his third title of 2020. The Russian took the win 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 after Tsitsipas dou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020