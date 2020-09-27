New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm. . DEL32 PB-SAD-BJP-STRAINS SAD quit NDA over farm bills amid chinks in ties surfacing for a year Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over farm bills, but strains in relations between the two oldest allies had begun surfacing for over a year. .

DEL56 PB-HR-CONG-FARM-BILLS Farm Bills like slow poison, says Cong; dares BJP allies to oppose Centre New Delhi/Chandigarh: A day after the Shiromani Akali Dal exit the NDA, the Congress on Sunday dared BJP allies JDU, LJP and JJP to oppose the Centre and not to support the agriculture Bills, which it alleged were like cancer and slow poison that will kill farmers and farming. . DES46 PB-FARM BILLS-AMARINDER Exploring all options to protect farmers' interests: Amarinder on farm Bills Chandigarh: Terming the President's assent to the Farm Bills as "unfortunate and distressing", Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said his government is exploring all options, including possible amendments to the state laws, to protect farmers’ interests. .

DES43 PB-SUKHBIR-FARM-BILLS 'Sad, disappointing', says Sukhbir as farm Bills get President's nod Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday termed the presidential assent to the contentious farm legislations and the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill as “sad, disappointing and extremely unfortunate". . DES11 PB-BJP-LEADERS ALLIANCE Akalis snapping ties unfortunate: Punjab BJP leaders Chandigarh: Described the SAD's decision of snapping ties with the NDA as “unfortunate”, Punjab’s senior BJP leaders Manoranjan Kalia and Master Mohan Lal on Sunday asserted that the party is able to fight and also win the 2022 Punjab assembly polls alone. DES12 PB-FARMERS-PROTEST Farmers continue rail blockade in Amritsar Amritsar: Farmers squatted on the Amritsar-Delhi railway track here on Sunday, continuing their 'rail-roko' agitation against the contentious farm bills passed by the Parliament last week. .

DES53 PB-VIRUS-COUNT COVID: 50 more deaths, 1,458 new cases in Punjab Chandigarh: Fifty more fatalities pushed the death toll due to COVID-19 to 3,238 in Punjab while 1,458 more cases took the infection tally to 1,10,106 on Sunday. . DEL46 RJ-JASWANT SINGH-LD FUNERAL Former Union minister Jaswant Singh cremated in Jodhpur Jodhpur: Former Union minister Jaswant Singh was cremated at his farm house in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Sunday evening. .

DES19 RJ-EXAM PROTEST-LD SITUATION Dungarpur row: Raj minister meets protesters, Rapid Action Force deployed Jaipur: Rajasthan minister Arjun Singh Bamaniya, senior officers and other public representatives on Sunday met a delegation of protesters in violence-hit Dungarpur where two companies of the Rapid Action Force have been deployed to deal with the situation. . DES36 RJ-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: Raj reports 15 more deaths, 2,084 new cases Jaipur: Rajasthan reported 15 more deaths and 2,084 new coronavirus cases on Sunday taking the total number of fatalities to 1,441 while the case tally rose to 1,28,859. .

DES38 UP-AZAD Azad evades police to reach AMU Hospital to express solidarity with ‘ailing sister’ Aligarh: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad on Sunday evaded police to reach a hospital here to express “solidarity” with a 19-year-old Dalit woman who is battling for life in the hospital after she was gang-raped in a Hathras village. . DES27 UP-WOMAN-RAPE SHO shunted to police lines over Dalit woman’s gang-rape case Hathras/Lucknow: The station house officer of Chandpa police station in Hathras district under whose jurisdiction a 19-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped nearly a fortnight ago, has been transferred to the district police lines, an official said on Sunday. DES35 UP-VIRUS-CASES 77 deaths, 4,403 fresh coronavirus cases in UP Lucknow: Seventy-seven more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday as 4,403 fresh infections surfaced, taking the case tally to 3,87,085 in the state. .

DEL59 UKD-VIRUS-BHARTI Former Union minister Uma Bharti tests COVID-19 positive Dehradun: Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has said that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined herself. . DES42 HR-VIRUS-CASES 16 more die of COVID-19 in Haryana; state reports 1,515 new cases Chandigarh: Sixteen more coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Haryana on Sunday, taking the death toll to 1,307, while 1,515 fresh cases pushed the total infections in the state to 1,23,782..