Delhi: Punjab Youth Congress workers set tractor on fire, protest at India Gate

Close to 15-20 unidentified people belonging to the Punjab Youth Congress gathered at the India Gate on Monday morning and set a tractor on fire. The workers, who were protesting reportedly against the farm bills brought by the Centre, which recently received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind, had brought the tractor to the site on a truck.

The group of people gathered at the spot raised slogans like "Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Amar rahe" (Long live Shaheed Bhagat Singh), and "Kisaan-Virodhi, Narendra Modi" (Anti-farmers, Narendra Modi). They also raised slogans in support of Punjab Youth Congress, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi.

The fire on the tractor was later doused and it was removed from the spot by the policemen. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, Eish Singhal, said that legal action is being taken in the matter and the police are trying to ascertain the identity of the individuals.

"15 to 20 persons had gathered around 7.15-7.30 am and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off and tractor removed. Legal action is being taken in the matter, identity of the persons involved is being ascertained," Singhal said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)