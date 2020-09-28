Left Menu
Mumbai: Kirit Somaiya detained after protest outside BMC headquarters

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was detained and taken to the Azad Maidan Police Station on Monday after he staged a protest outside the Brihannmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-09-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 14:23 IST
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was detained and taken to the Azad Maidan Police Station on Monday after he staged a protest outside the Brihannmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters. The BJP leader, along with his supporters, had protested demanding action against BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

This comes as Section 144 is in place in Mumbai in view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Somaiya had earlier levelled corruption charges against BMC Mayor and her family members.

He had alleged that the Pednekar fraudulently occupied redeveloped slum accommodations and were being used by her as an office. The BJP leader had then threatened to sit on an indefinite protest outside the BMC headquarters if action is not taken against her. (ANI)

