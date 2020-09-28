Polish foreign minister flags possibility of national sanctions against Belarus

Polish foreign minister flags possibility of national sanctions against BelarusReuters | Budapest | Updated: 28-09-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 15:36 IST
If the European Union does not impose sanctions on Belarusian officials, EU member states neighbouring Belarus could consider national sanctions, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau told a news conference in Budapest on Monday.
Rau added that he hoped there would be a consensus on the penalties within the EU soon.
The bloc vowed weeks ago to impose penalties on Minsk over election fraud and human rights abuses. But any such decision requires unanimity of all the 27 EU member states and Cyprus has blocked the move due to a separate dispute with Turkey.
ALSO READ
Belarusian opposition denies receiving overseas funding to organise women's protests
Russia to send paratroopers to Belarus for joint drills starting on Monday - RIA
Belarusian security forces detain at least 20 people during protests in Minsk
Belarus authorities close off central square in Minsk, detain protesters
At least 100,000 Belarus protesters flood streets to demand end of Lukashenko