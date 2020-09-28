Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Lagarde's peace at risk as ECB splits over virus response - sources

Some senior ECB staff have advocated increasing the quota for emergency bond buying to 2 trillion euros from the current 1.35 trillion euros but Lagarde pushed back on that suggestion, bolstering her credibility among policymakers who were often at odds with Draghi, one of the sources said. The sources said that while policy action may be necessary in December, bringing disagreements into the public domain and fuelling market expectations with dovish comments could make it more difficult to keep it consensual.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 17:59 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Lagarde's peace at risk as ECB splits over virus response - sources

European Central Bank policymakers are increasingly divided over how to steer the economy through a second wave of COVID-19, threatening President Christine Lagarde's hard-won peace, conversations with eight ECB insiders show.

Lagarde has managed to end the public infighting that left the ECB in disarray in the final months of Mario Draghi's tenure last year and she has seamlessly pushed through several record stimulus packages to keep the economy afloat amid the pandemic. Her pledge to seek consensus and bring sceptics onboard is in stark contrast to her predecessor Draghi, who rarely engaged key opponents of his policies and signalled moves even before any discussion within the Governing Council.

But tensions are rising again as a fresh surge in infections forces the ECB to contemplate even more stimulus, with old rifts resurfacing and chief economist Philip Lane coming under fire from all sides. Conservative policymakers, known in central bank jargon as "hawks", argue that the ECB is downplaying some of the good news, such as a stream of better-than-expected economic indicators over the summer.

In the opposite corner, "dovish" central bankers are pushing Lagarde to adapt stronger language both on the risks to growth and the threat from the euro's appreciation against the dollar. Disagreements were already clear during the last policy meeting in September, the eight sources, all with direct knowledge of the process, told Reuters.

The hawks wanted the ECB to quietly reduce its bond purchases given the relatively benign market conditions, saving its firepower so it can raise the pace of buying again if needed at a later date without increasing the overall size of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). Some also argued that economic projections were too pessimistic because they failed to account for fiscal stimulus measures already announced which would inevitably lead to higher growth and inflation.

Both of these points were rejected by chief economist Lane, but so was a call to give a clearer warning about the risks to growth from a stronger euro, the sources said. The ECB, which speaks on behalf of board members, declined to comment.

DOVISH REBELLION? While most policymakers have echoed Lagarde's "wait and see" stance in public statements, some took a decisively dovish tone in the meeting, openly discussing prospects for more stimulus, something Lagarde has deliberately steered clear of.

Some of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, especially objected to ECB board member Fabio Panetta's comments last week that the ECB should err on the side of doing too much rather than too little. Panetta, who joined the board at the start of the year, argued that inflation was uncomfortably below the ECB's target and in such situations a policy response may be necessary.

"It's like Mario is back," one of the sources said, referring to Draghi's tendency to deviate from the Governing Council's message and front-run policy before others had a chance to weigh in. But the sources added that Lagarde is for now keeping her end of the bargain and she is even engaging with policymakers Draghi did not talk to.

"She's working the phones non-stop and managed to get a consensus in June so I have no reason to think she's about to change her style," another source said. Some senior ECB staff have advocated increasing the quota for emergency bond buying to 2 trillion euros from the current 1.35 trillion euros but Lagarde pushed back on that suggestion, bolstering her credibility among policymakers who were often at odds with Draghi, one of the sources said.

The sources said that while policy action may be necessary in December, bringing disagreements into the public domain and fuelling market expectations with dovish comments could make it more difficult to keep it consensual. "If you front-run policy in public debate, then you harden positions and make it difficult to compromise," one of the sources said. "That's when you get public dissent and market confusion."

The sources also agreed that while the possibility of a rate cut was still there, as often stated by the bank, there was no appetite for such a move and it was not being discussed. LANE ON THE SPOT

While the majority of policymakers were happy with Lagarde's management style, Lane, who is seen as the most influential voice on policy matters, was criticised by both factions. On the one hand, he was criticised for a choice of words deemed too timid on the euro's appreciation at the Sept. 10 policy meeting, underwhelming traders.

Some policymakers had insisted during the policy meeting on tougher language, like that used by Draghi in 2018, but Lane pushed back, two sources said. On the other hand, hawks objected to Lane's blog post the day after the meeting, in which he took a dimmer view on inflation and warned against complacency, suggesting he wanted to amend the agreed policy message, several sources said.

Other signs of the tension, the sources said, were the growing number of leaks from the Governing Council, some of which lack credibility and are designed to steer the debate, rather than reveal it. One leak suggested the ECB was contemplating extending emergency powers to its open-ended bond purchase scheme, a notion Yves Mersch, who also heads the ECB's legal services, rejected.

"No such thing was ever discussed," a second source said. "Removing limits indefinitely would be a guaranteed way to get us sent back to court." (Additional reporting Frank Siebelt; Editing by David Clarke)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

CEAT Specialty launches farm tyre range Vardhan

Mumbai Maharashtra India, September 28 ANINewsVoir CEAT Specialty a division of CEAT Ltd launched its new range of farm tyres Vardhan, on 25th September. The launch event premiered virtually. This was one of the first digital launch event b...

Situation improving but restrictions to continue in some violence-hit areas in Udaipur, Dungarpur

Authorities decided to not lift the prohibitory orders and keep the mobile internet services suspended in parts of Dungarpur and Udaipur districts as a precaution on Monday, after three days of violent protests by candidates of a teacher re...

India’s Feluda COVID-19 test cheaper, faster alternative to RT-PCR diagnosis, say scientists

More accurate than a rapid antigen test and almost as quick, Indias CRISPR Feluda COVID-19 test that changes colour on detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus could be a cheaper, faster and simpler alternative to an RT-PCR diagnosis, say scientis...

Goa Cong protests against Centre's farm legislations

The Goa Congress on Monday held a protest at Raj Bhavan against the Centres farm bills which were cleared by Parliament recently and got the presidents assent. Senior leaders like LoP Digambar Kamat and state unit chief Girish Chodankar too...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020