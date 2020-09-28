Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says he paid millions in taxes, plays down concerns about debt

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday Trump he paid "many millions of dollars in taxes" but was entitled to depreciation and tax credits and also said he was under-leveraged, having more assets than debt. The Republican president responded in a series of Twitter posts to a New York Times report that he paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, after years of reporting heavy losses from his business enterprises.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 20:41 IST
Trump says he paid millions in taxes, plays down concerns about debt

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday Trump he paid "many millions of dollars in taxes" but was entitled to depreciation and tax credits and also said he was under-leveraged, having more assets than debt.

The Republican president responded in a series of Twitter posts to a New York Times report that he paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, after years of reporting heavy losses from his business enterprises. "I paid many millions of dollars in taxes but was entitled, like everyone else, to depreciation & tax credits," he wrote on Twitter. "I am extremely under leveraged - I have very little debt compared to the value of assets."

The Republican president, who will face Democratic rival Joe Biden on Tuesday night for their first debate before the Nov. 3 election, said he had "extraordinary assets" and boasted a "very IMPRESSIVE" financial statement. However, he has refused to release his tax returns, as presidents and presidential candidates have done for decades. Trump says it is because he is under audit by the Internal Revenue Service but the agency has said there is no reason he cannot release his taxes while under audit.

Trump has hundreds of millions of dollars in debt amid chronic business losses that he uses to avoid paying taxes, the Times reported. It said it has obtained tax-return data covering more than two decades for Trump and his businesses. Trump accused the Times of having obtained the tax information illegally, which the newspaper has denied.

He has rejected the Times report as inaccurate.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Maha will seek Central help over rain-damaged crops: Minister

The Maharashtra government will seek Central help for farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rains, state Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse said here on Monday. He told reporters that a total of 3.17 lakh farmers in Latur district and ...

Most countries failing to address women's needs during pandemic - UN

LONDON, Sept 28 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Only one in eight countries worldwide have brought in measures to specifically protect women from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a database of government responses to COVID-...

Drugs case accused Prasad not ill-treated during custody: NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Monday denied ill-treating arrested drugs case accused Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former Dharmatic Entertainment executive producer, in its custody. The drug law enforcement agency termed the allegations in t...

"Or gas them": Germany's far-right AfD fires official over migrant comment

Germanys hard right Alternative for Germany AfD party fired an official on Monday who had been caught on a hidden camera discussing gassing refugees. In footage, recorded secretly by ProSieben television in February, Christian Lueth, then a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020