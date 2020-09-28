Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's top court rules to remove Catalan chief from office

The banner at the center of the case referred to a dozen former Catalan Cabinet members, lawmakers and activists who were imprisoned or left Spain following a declaration of independence in October 2017. The court on Friday said Torra had “stubbornly” disobeyed the country's electoral board by refusing to take it down from a balcony in the regional government's headquarters.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 28-09-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 20:58 IST
Spain's top court rules to remove Catalan chief from office
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Spain's Supreme Court on Monday effectively barred Catalonia's regional president from his office for refusing to remove a banner that called for the release of imprisoned separatist leaders and was displayed on a public building ahead of the 2019 general election. The ruling that Quim Torra disobeyed Spain's electoral law triggers a new period of political uncertainty in the northeastern region where a demand by some for independence has triggered the country's biggest constitutional crisis in decades.

According to the existing regulations, Torra's deputy should take over as president-in-charge until the regional parliament elects a new leader or a new election is held. Pro-secession activists reacted by calling for protests later Monday in the regional capital, Barcelona.

In their ruling, the panel of judges unanimously agreed to uphold last year's decision by a lower court to ban Torra from holding any public office for 18 months and fine him 30,000 euros (USD 35,000). Torra, a staunch separatist who became the head of Catalonia's government following the 2017 push for the region's independence from Spain, had previously criticised the case as an act of repression against the democratic mandate of voters in the region.

His predecessor, Carles Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium after the Spanish government deposed him for pushing ahead with an independence declaration, criticised the court's decision. "Once more, the Spanish state interferes in our democratic institutions," Puigdemont wrote in a tweet.

Torra had remained at the helm of Catalonia during the appeal but Monday's decision must be implemented even if the case is taken to the European Court of Human Rights, as pledged by Torra's defense team. The banner at the center of the case referred to a dozen former Catalan Cabinet members, lawmakers and activists who were imprisoned or left Spain following a declaration of independence in October 2017.

The court on Friday said Torra had "stubbornly" disobeyed the country's electoral board by refusing to take it down from a balcony in the regional government's headquarters. In hearings, Torra and his defense lawyers had argued that he was defending the higher cause of political and human rights. But the Supreme Court judges said that the electoral board's order didn't violate Torra's right to free speech, only limited what he could do in his role as an elected official.

Torra, who has in the past encouraged acts of civil disobedience in response to Spanish judicial rulings, didn't immediately react to the ruling. Polls and election results show that the 7.5 million residents of Catalonia, a wealthy northeastern region, are roughly equally split on the question of whether it should become independent from Spain.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Turncoats have a field day in poll-bound Bihar

It was aayaram gayaram politics in Bihar on Monday when the ruling JDU as well as the opposition RJD claimed to have scored brownie points with the induction of turncoats into their respective folds. Rashtriya Janata Dal dealt a body blow t...

'Ashamed': Lebanese despair at leaders after Macron's rebuke

Lebanese are in despair at their sectarian leaders who have left the nation without government during the worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war that has already driven many into poverty.Emmanuel Macron, president of Lebanons former col...

Allowing devotees inside places of worship not possible now, Odisha govt informs HC

The state government on Monday informed the Orissa High Court that reopening places of worship for devotees was not possible under the prevailing COVID-19 situation. In reply to a PIL filed by advocate Jayant Kumar Bal, who had challenged t...

Reject COVID-negative reports of passengers from 4 Indian labs: Dubai to AI Express

The COVID-negative test reports of passengers from four Indian laboratories should be rejected, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority DCAA told the Air India Express on Monday. The laboratories are Suryam Lab in Jaipur, Microhealth Lab in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020