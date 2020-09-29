Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDMC employees postpone dharna for two months: Mayor

He said that in the next two months, efforts would be made for payment of salary arrears and pensions. Employees of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) have decided to postpone their sit-in to demand due salaries after a meeting with their union body, Prakash told reporters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 00:18 IST
NDMC employees postpone dharna for two months: Mayor
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Employees of the BJP-led North Corporation have decided to postpone their sit-in to demand due salaries after a meeting with their union body, Mayor Jai Prakash claimed on Monday. He said that in the next two months, efforts would be made for payment of salary arrears and pensions.

Employees of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) have decided to postpone their sit-in to demand due salaries after a meeting with their union body, Prakash told reporters. During the press conference, Deputy Mayor Ritu Goel, Chairman of the Standing Committee Chaill Bihari Goswami, Leader of the House Yogesh Verma and Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee Vijender Yadav were also present.

Prakash said that "today we had a positive meeting with union leaders of employees confederation". "He said that we have accepted most of the demands of the corporation employees, after which the employees have postponed their sit-in demonstration for two months," the mayor said.

He said there were some demands of the employees' union, such as permanent solution of salary and pension issue, release of outstanding salaries and pension within two months and payment of salary to all employees in one go, without giving priority to anyone. The mayor said that "Rs 76 crore of GPF and Rs 51 crore of pension will be released soon".

He alleged that the Delhi government is "playing politics by holding funds of the NDMC". "The corporation has to get Rs 1200 cr from Delhi government, besides this, the Delhi government has not yet released the corporation's share of Rs 425 crore of BTA," he claimed.

Prakash said that "we will take our outstanding funds, for which we may have to even use a legal option" and added that "I may go to court for the purpose". He said the cooperation will also request the government of India for financial assistance to solve the funds problem.

The corporation will conduct a public awareness campaign for the amnesty scheme brought for residents of unauthorised regularised colonies to increase its revenue and organise camps to facilitate taxpayers, Prakash added. Meanwhile, the Veterinary Services Department of the NDMC along with some NGOs vaccinated dogs to mark World Rabies Day on Monday.

As a result, 604 stray dogs got vaccinated against rabies, a senior civic official said. In the NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital, resident doctors continued to protest "non-payment of salaries" for three months, and some even held out posters bearing messages to highlight their situation.

One doctor in full PPE kit, held out a poster that said "Doctors on COVID duty, unpaid days 105, Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi". This was circulating on social media. On September 23, the Resident Doctor's Association had issued a statement and threatened to go on an "indefinite strike" till their demands are not met.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

Samsung raises over USD1 million in donations to UNDP

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Former Louisville detective pleads not guilty in Breonna Taylor case

The only Louisville, Kentucky, police officer indicted by a grand jury investigating the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor pleaded not guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment at his arraignment on Monday, local media reported.Former de...

New York's positive COVID-19 test rate inches up as cases climb in other states

The percentage of COVID-19 tests taken in New York state that have come back positive has inched up to 1.5, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday, a worrisome trend for the former epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus epidemic. The rise in posit...

Japanese activist concerned as Pakistan wants to 'exterminate' Baloch people

Japanese activist Colonel Shun Fujiki has expressed concerns over the atrocities inflicted by Pakistan on people of Balochistan, saying Islamabad wants to exterminate the people in the region. Speaking at a side event at the occasion of 45t...

Woman charged with sending ricin letter to Trump to remain in U.S. custody

A U.S. federal judge on Monday declared a Canadian woman arrested on suspicion of mailing ricin-filled letters to President Donald Trump a continuing danger to Trump and ordered her detained and transferred to Washington, D.C., where she wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020