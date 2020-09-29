Left Menu
In a letter to Democratic lawmakers released by Pelosi's office, she said the legislation "includes new funding needed to avert catastrophe for schools, small businesses, restaurants, performance spaces, airline workers and others." After New York Times revelations, Trump says he paid millions in taxes U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he paid "many millions of dollars in taxes" and that he had many more assets than debt, but did not provide evidence or promise to release any financial statements before the Nov. 3 election.

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump tax revelations spark outrage among some, but supporters defend president

A report that Donald Trump paid little or no federal income tax in recent years sparked broad outrage on Monday, from rich Democrats to teachers and coffee shop workers taking to social media to claim they had paid more taxes than the U.S. president. The #IPaidMoreTaxesThanDonaldTrump hashtag began trending on Monday, while Democratic rival Joe Biden's election campaign seized on the backlash, launching merchandise with the words: 'I Paid More In Taxes Than Donald Trump.' 'Take home' lawsuits over COVID infections could be costly for U.S. employers

U.S. businesses with COVID-19 outbreaks are facing an emerging legal threat from claims that workers brought coronavirus home and infected relatives, which one risk analysis firm said could cost employers billions of dollars. The daughter of Esperanza Ugalde of Illinois filed in August what lawyers believe is the first wrongful death "take home" lawsuit, alleging her mother died of COVID-19 that her father contracted at Aurora Packing Co's meat processing plant. Former Louisville detective pleads not guilty in Breonna Taylor case

The only police officer indicted after the killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, during a botched raid pleaded not guilty on Monday on three counts of wanton endangerment of Taylor's neighbors, local media reported. Former detective Brett Hankison was indicted by a grand jury last Wednesday and charged with endangering Taylor's neighbors because some of the 10 bullets he fired during the March 13 raid on her home entered an adjacent apartment. Pelosi says Democrats unveil new COVID-19 aid bill

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that Democratic lawmakers unveiled a new, $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which she said was a compromise measure that reduces the costs of the economic aid. In a letter to Democratic lawmakers released by Pelosi's office, she said the legislation "includes new funding needed to avert catastrophe for schools, small businesses, restaurants, performance spaces, airline workers and others." After New York Times revelations, Trump says he paid millions in taxes

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he paid "many millions of dollars in taxes" and that he had many more assets than debt, but did not provide evidence or promise to release any financial statements before the Nov. 3 election. In a series of Twitter posts, the Republican president responded to a New York Times report that he paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, after years of reporting heavy losses from his business enterprises. Biden campaign tees up Trump tax issue on eve of first debate

Joe Biden's campaign seized on a fresh line of attack on the eve of the Democratic presidential nominee's first debate with President Donald Trump, accusing the Republican incumbent of gaming the system to avoid paying his fair share of taxes. Trump, a self-proclaimed billionaire who is seeking reelection in the Nov. 3 vote, paid only $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, after years of reporting heavy losses from his businesses to offset hundreds of millions of dollars in income, the New York Times reported on Sunday, citing tax-return data. Maryland county to pay $20 million after police killing

Prince George's County, Maryland, has reached a $20 million settlement with the family of an unarmed man killed this year while handcuffed inside a police vehicle, authorities said on Monday. Corporal Michael Owen fatally shot William Green after arresting him in January 2020, officials have said. He was charged with second-degree murder and is awaiting trial. Fauci says he is worried coronavirus task force member is giving bad information to Trump: CNN

The top U.S. infectious diseases expert, Anthony Fauci, said on Monday he was concerned that White House coronavirus task force member Scott Atlas was at times providing misleading or incorrect information on the pandemic to President Donald Trump, CNN reported. "Well yeah, I'm concerned that sometimes things are said that are really taken either out of context or actually incorrect," Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said when asked by CNN if he was worried Atlas was sharing misleading information. Supreme Court nominee Barrett prepares for meetings this week on Capitol Hill

President Donald Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, will begin meeting with senators this week as Republicans push ahead with a rapid Senate confirmation process ahead of November's presidential election over the objections of Democrats. Barrett will meet Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) at the U.S. Capitol, Graham's office said. She will meet with several other committee Republicans earlier in the day. Pelosi eyes possible U.S. House role in calling presidential election

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rallying Democrats to prepare for a once-in-a-century election scenario requiring Congress to decide the outcome of the presidential race if neither Democrat Joe Biden nor President Donald Trump wins outright. In a campaign letter to colleagues, Pelosi told her fellow House Democrats that recent comments by Trump demonstrate that he could ask the House to decide the race if it is not clear which of the two candidates had received the minimum 270 Electoral College votes in the Nov. 3 presidential election needed to gain office.

