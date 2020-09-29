Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-American businessman joins race for Republican nomination for Virginia lieutenant governor

"Virginia is in trouble right now and we're running out of time as Democrats offer the same old tired promises," 55-year-old Puneet Ahluwalia said announcing his run for the lieutenant governor nomination last week. "My campaign will bring a message of hope, growth and opportunity to every person, every family and every community in Virginia," he said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 09:12 IST
Indian-American businessman joins race for Republican nomination for Virginia lieutenant governor

An Indian-American businessman has joined the race for the Republican nomination for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, campaigning on a message of "hope, growth and opportunity". "Virginia is in trouble right now and we're running out of time as Democrats offer the same old tired promises," 55-year-old Puneet Ahluwalia said announcing his run for the lieutenant governor nomination last week.

"My campaign will bring a message of hope, growth and opportunity to every person, every family and every community in Virginia," he said. Delhi-born Ahluwalia migrated to the US in 1990. His wife Nadia is originally from Afghanistan. "As immigrants ourselves, my wife and I weren't born as Americans. We chose to become Americans and for good reason,” he said, adding, "I am not a politician. I am a proud American living the American dream." "I came to the United States and Virginia almost 30 years ago. My first job was delivering electronics to retail stores and since then I have built businesses and created jobs and opportunities for others. Today, I work as a consultant to international businesses on client acquisition, marketing and strategic affairs,” Ahluwalia said.

Ahluwalia serves on the Northern Virginia Republican Business Forum and is an active member of local unit of the Republican Party. Describing himself as "pro-life, pro-liberty and pro-Virginia first", he said there is a need to reopen schools and economy and get the lives back together. In an interview to local Richmond Times-Dispatch, Ahluwalia said, "As a person of colour, I sympathise with those who are frustrated and angry about race in this country." He said progressives "make big promises, trap minorities in dependence and hopelessness, then expect we'll keep voting to re-elect them".

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

Samsung raises over USD1 million in donations to UNDP

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Global coronavirus deaths pass 'agonizing milestone' of 1 million

The global death toll from COVID-19 rose past 1 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, a bleak milestone in a pandemic that has devastated the global economy, overloaded health systems and changed the way people live.The number o...

Google says 3% of paid apps non-compliant on Play store tax

Alphabet Incs Google on Monday sought to rebut criticism that it enforces its 30 tax on sales of paid apps arbitrarily, saying the just over 3 of paid apps that are out of compliance must follow the rules within a year.The announcement foll...

NHL-Tampa Bay defenseman Hedman named playoffs MVP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman won the Conn Smythe Trophy on Monday as the Most Valuable Player in the National Hockey Leagues Stanley Cup Playoffs after leading his team to the championship.The Lightning clinched the best-of-...

Australia sends troops to help contain virus on ore ship near Port Hedland

Australian defence personnel are being deployed to Port Hedland, one of the worlds largest iron ore loading ports, to help contain a coronavirus outbreak on a bulk carrier that last changed crews in the major seafaring city of Manila.Sevent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020