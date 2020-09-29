Political discussions took place between Fadnavis and Raut, but they were inconclusive: Chandrakant Patil
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that the meeting between former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had turned out to be inconclusive and would have no effect on the State's politics.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-09-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 10:35 IST
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that the meeting between former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had turned out to be inconclusive and would have no effect on the State's politics. "If top leaders of two different political parties meet, political discussions do take place. If they sat together for 2-2.5 hours, they didn't discuss tea-biscuits. But it was inconclusive," Patil said.
The former Maharashtra Chief Minister had met his current political adversary, Raut, for an interview for Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana'. Both Raut and Fadnavis had, however, denied that any talks on political issues had taken place during the meeting.
Fadnavis had also said that his party "did not have any discussion with the Shiv Sena to form the government." (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Devendra Fadnavis
- Sanjay Raut
- Chandrakant Patil
- Shiv Sena
- BJP
- Maharashtra
- Saamana
ALSO READ
Entire country stands by Indian Army irrespective of ruling party at Centre: Sanjay Raut
Ex-Navy officer Madan Sharma meets Mah Governor, demands action against Shiv Sena
Ex-Navy man assault case: Six Shiv Sena workers rearrested
With BJP-RSS now: Ex-Navy man assaulted by Shiv Sena workers
Some people are bad-mouthing film industry, our culture being defamed: Sanjay Raut