Left Menu
Development News Edition

Analysis: In debate, a last chance for Trump to define Biden

Though he may still be the most visible and visceral force in the White House contest, he has repeatedly struggled to control the contours of the campaign against Democrat Joe Biden. The president's attacks on Biden have been scattershot and inconsistent, frustrating some Republicans who believe he has squandered repeated opportunities to define his rival.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 15:48 IST
Analysis: In debate, a last chance for Trump to define Biden
Image Credit: ANI

As a presidential candidate in 2016, Donald Trump seized control of the White House race and never let go. He masterfully defined and denigrated his opponents with cutting nicknames and a say-anything debate style, and repeatedly drew his rivals into the controversies he created. That's proven far more difficult for Trump in the 2020 race. Though he may still be the most visible and visceral force in the White House contest, he has repeatedly struggled to control the contours of the campaign against Democrat Joe Biden.

The president's attacks on Biden have been scattershot and inconsistent, frustrating some Republicans who believe he has squandered repeated opportunities to define his rival. His efforts to move past the coronavirus pandemic and onto issues he views as more favourable for his reelection prospects, including law enforcement and the economy, have failed to convince many voters that the public health crisis is any less of a concern or that his leadership during the pandemic has been effective. Even Trump's rollout of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee on Saturday, a pick aimed at energizing conservative voters, was overshadowed the very next day by bombshell revelations in The New York Times about his personal finances.

Tuesday's first presidential debate between Trump and Biden offers the president one of his last opportunities to reshape the race and colour voters' impressions of the former vice president. But with just five weeks until Election Day, voting already underway in some battleground states, and partisan views among many voters deeply entrenched, some Republicans say Trump may have effectively run out of time. "Donald Trump is essentially facing three enemies in this campaign: He's facing the coronavirus, he's facing Joe Biden, and he's facing the calendar," said Neil Newhouse, a Republican pollster.

Few leaders in either party are ready to truly count Trump out, particularly given that polls broke late for him in his 2016 contest against Hillary Clinton. And in the lead-up to Tuesday night's debate, Trump has previewed a broad attack on Biden's record, his character and his mental acuity. But his messaging has inherent inconsistencies.

Sometimes Trump paints Biden as a far-left candidate; at other times he argues that while Biden is more moderate, he would be controlled by his party's most liberal factions. Trump has aggressively argued that his 77-year-old rival has lost a step and isn't up for the job; yet in talking points Trump's campaign sent Republicans on Monday, they warned that Biden's abilities in the debate should not be underestimated. Some of the president's supporters say they remain confident Trump has both the time and the political skill to overtake Biden in this final stretch.

"President Trump has plenty of ready-made ammunition he has been using effectively on the campaign trail," said Ed Brookover, a Republican strategist who advised Trump's 2016 campaign before being ousted during the general election. "They will resonate as people learn more about Vice President Biden." But privately many Republicans are perplexed that Trump, who skillfully identified and preyed on his rivals' weaknesses in 2016, seems to still be grasping for the most effective ways to define Biden at this late stage of the campaign..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Two Army men injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Udhampur

Two Army personnel were seriously injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 50-feet gorge in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police saidThe accident took place near Narsoo Nallah on Dhar road arou...

COVID-19 impact on demand has stabilised, co back on 'good' growth trajectory: HCL Tech

HCL Technologies has moved to a positive good growth trajectory after the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it will continue to invest appropriately in enhancing capabilities, attracting top talent, and innovating for the future,...

Senegal president sees growth at 13.7% by 2023 thanks to oil, gas

Senegals President Macky Sall said on Tuesday he expects the West African nation to soon achieve double-digit economic growth for the first time from 2023, with an expansion of 13.7 predicted, as oil and gas exploration boosts activity.Oil ...

SKINN by Titan Launches "Escapade"

A Fragrance Collection for those who believe adventure is a state of mind Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir SKINN, a range of fine fragrances from the house of Titan presents Escapade a refreshing new range of perfumes for men. The coll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020