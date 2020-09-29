Left Menu
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee to call Rahul Gandhi to join farmers' protest

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to join farmers' protest in Punjab beginning from October 2 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 17:06 IST
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Sunil Jakhar. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to join farmers' protest in Punjab beginning from October 2 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar said on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Jakhar said, "We are going to invite Rahul Gandhi to participate in farmer protest in Punjab. The date is not fixed yet and might be October 2, 3, or 4. It depends on which date he is going to participate. We are going to invite him, we hope he might get time to join us," he said.

"Expressing solidarity with the farmers, All India Congress Committee (AICC) has decided to hold protest from October 2. The Congress party has decided to launch a series of nationwide demonstrations starting from September 24, 2020, in solidarity with the protesting farmers against the Anti-Farmers bills passed by the central government," he added. Congress will observe "Kisan-Mazdoor Bachao Divas" on October 2, 2020, i.e., the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Dharnas and marches will be held at every Assembly headquarters and District headquarters across India on the Agriculture bills and asking for their immediate withdrawal. (

