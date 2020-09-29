Lebanon's Amal movement "surprised" by Macron accusations
Lebanon's Amal movement expressed surprise on Tuesday over accusations by French President Emmanuel Macron that the Shi'ite party triggered the collapse of talks to form a new government. Prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib quit on Saturday after failing to line up a non-partisan cabinet, dealing a blow to a French plan aimed at rallying Lebanese leaders to tackle the country's financial meltdown.Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 17:24 IST
Lebanon's Amal movement expressed surprise on Tuesday over accusations by French President Emmanuel Macron that the Shi'ite party triggered the collapse of talks to form a new government.
Prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib quit on Saturday after failing to line up a non-partisan cabinet, dealing a blow to a French plan aimed at rallying Lebanese leaders to tackle the country's financial meltdown. Macron admonished Lebanon's leaders for serving their own interests ahead of their country's, saying he was "ashamed" of their behaviour. He also questioned the role Lebanon's two main Shi'ite groups, Amal and Hezbollah, played in obstructing the formation of government.
"The movement, while it respects the role French President Macron has played, is surprised by comments he made that included accusations and holding (the Amal Movement and Hezbollah) especially responsible," for stalling the process, Amal said in its statement. Under a French roadmap to lift Lebanon from its crisis, the new government would take steps to tackle corruption and implement reforms needed to unlock billions of dollars of foreign aid to fix an economy crushed by a huge debt.
But there was deadlock over a demand by Amal and Iran-backed Hezbollah that they get to name several ministers, including the finance post.
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- Lebanon
- Amal
- Hezbollah
- French
- Mustapha Adib
- Iran
ALSO READ
Lebanon: Working on the ground to meet basic needs of Beirut’s women and girls
Shooting in north Lebanon amid raid kills 3 Lebanese troops
Kamal Nath distributed fake certificates of loan waiver to farmers: Shivraj Chouhan
COVID-19 has hit schedules of Kamal Haasan starrer-'Indian 2', 'RRR':Sreekar Prasad
Kamala Harris says thought immediately of her mother when Joe Biden made the VP call