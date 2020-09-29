Left Menu
8 crore people surveyed under Maha's anti-COVID-19 campaign

An official release said Zilla Parishads have to survey 1.84 crore households, of which 13 per cent, or 24 lakh households, have been covered. It said the drive had so far found 6,938 COVID-19 patients, apart from 15,392 people afflicted with SARI and ILI.

29-09-2020
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday called for effective implementation of the state governments My Family, My Responsibility COVID-19 initiative under which over 8 crore rural people claimed to have been surveyed so far. Thackeray was reviewing the campaign, launched nearly two weeks ago, which aims to survey and screen people of the state for the coronavirus as well as ailments like Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza-like Illness (ILI).

During the meeting, additional chief secretary (rural development) Arvind Kumar said government teams surveyed more than eight crore people from rural Maharashtra and visited 24 lakh households. An official release said Zilla Parishads have to survey 1.84 crore households, of which 13 per cent, or 24 lakh households, have been covered.

It said the drive had so far found 6,938 COVID-19 patients, apart from 15,392 people afflicted with SARI and ILI. A total of 2,06,211 persons were found to have co- morbidities, it said.

"The chief minister asked that SARI and ILI patients be traced more vigilantly and instructed senior authorities to check reports of survey squads daily," the statement said. Thackeray said the campaign, being undertaken in two phases spread across September and October, is not of the government alone, but also of the people, it said.

