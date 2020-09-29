MP: Poll officials to track expenditure on masks and gloves

Cost of masks, sanitisers and gloves will be added in the total expenditure of candidates contesting assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, an Indore district official said on Tuesday. Byelections on 28 seats, most of which fell vacant when rebel Congress members resigned from the party and the assembly to join the BJP, will be held on November 3.

"It will be the responsibility of the candidates and political parties to make arrangements for masks, sanitisers and gloves for the people taking part in the poll-related programmes," Indore district electoral officer and collector Manish Singh told reporters. "We have set the standard prices of masks, sanitisers and gloves and their cost will be added in the total expenditure of candidate in the bypolls," Singh said.

He said the Election Commission will make arrangements for masks, sanitisers and gloves for voters at polling booths. As per directives of the EC, only 100 people can take part in any poll meeting and action will be taken for any violation, he added.

"We have directed tent houses to provide those tents which can accommodate not more than 100 persons. If they (tent house owners) violate this order, then action will be taken against them also," he said. In Indore district, bypoll will be held on Sanver seat. The number of eligible voters in the constituency is 2.64 lakh, including 1,28,745 women and two transgenders.

State Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat of the BJP is likely to be fielded against former Congress MP Premchand Guddu from Sanver. The collector also informed that not more than five vehicles will be allowed in cavalcade of political parties.

