Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Poll officials to track expenditure on masks and gloves

Byelections on 28 seats, most of which fell vacant when rebel Congress members resigned from the party and the assembly to join the BJP, will be held on November 3. "It will be the responsibility of the candidates and political parties to make arrangements for masks, sanitisers and gloves for the people taking part in the poll-related programmes," Indore district electoral officer and collector Manish Singh told reporters.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 22:23 IST
MP: Poll officials to track expenditure on masks and gloves

Cost of masks, sanitisers and gloves will be added in the total expenditure of candidates contesting assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, an Indore district official said on Tuesday. Byelections on 28 seats, most of which fell vacant when rebel Congress members resigned from the party and the assembly to join the BJP, will be held on November 3.

"It will be the responsibility of the candidates and political parties to make arrangements for masks, sanitisers and gloves for the people taking part in the poll-related programmes," Indore district electoral officer and collector Manish Singh told reporters. "We have set the standard prices of masks, sanitisers and gloves and their cost will be added in the total expenditure of candidate in the bypolls," Singh said.

He said the Election Commission will make arrangements for masks, sanitisers and gloves for voters at polling booths. As per directives of the EC, only 100 people can take part in any poll meeting and action will be taken for any violation, he added.

"We have directed tent houses to provide those tents which can accommodate not more than 100 persons. If they (tent house owners) violate this order, then action will be taken against them also," he said. In Indore district, bypoll will be held on Sanver seat. The number of eligible voters in the constituency is 2.64 lakh, including 1,28,745 women and two transgenders.

State Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat of the BJP is likely to be fielded against former Congress MP Premchand Guddu from Sanver. The collector also informed that not more than five vehicles will be allowed in cavalcade of political parties.

PTI HWP MAS NSK NSK.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Huawei CFO Meng arrives in Canada court for latest round in U.S. extradition case

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou and her legal team arrived on Tuesday at a Canadian court, where her lawyers are expected to wrap up their argument seeking to add a new charge in their effort to stop her extradition...

Sunrisers beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs for first win in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs for their first win in the Indian Premier League here on TuesdayKane Williamson, playing his first game of the season, smashed 41 off 26 balls after SRH were put in to bat. Openers David Wa...

Israel says Hezbollah has 'arms depot' in Beirut

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah of maintaining a secret arms depot in a residential neighborhood of Beirut, warning it could cause another tragic explosion in the Lebanese capital. In ...

With masked guests, Dior returns to catwalk in Paris

Christian Dior kicked off Paris Fashion Week in earnest on Tuesday with a socially-distanced runway show as models paraded around an art installation recalling Gothic-style stained-glass windows to a live choir performance. Fashion brands a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020