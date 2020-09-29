VP Naidu tests positive for COVID-19; in good health

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 but is in good health, the Vice President Secretariat said. Naidu, 71, who is asymptomatic, has been advised home quarantine.

In the evening, Naidu had addressed a virtual event on post-COVID healthcare where he urged the private sector to pitch in to improve healthcare system in rural India. "The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health," the Secretariat tweeted.

His wife Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation, the tweet said. Some union ministers have tested positive for COVID in the recent past. Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi became the first union minister to succumb to the virus.