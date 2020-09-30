Claims from Trump and Biden's first debate

Left Menu
Biden never came out against Trump's decision to restrict travel from China. The statements are all part of standard section of his stump noting that Delaware has “the eighth largest Black population by percentage.” A spokesman for the Delaware State University, Carlos Holmes, has said it took Biden's comments to refer to his political start, saying that Biden announced his bid for the US Senate on the DSU campus in 1972.

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden sparred Tuesday in their first of three debates, hoping to sway undecided voters planning to cast ballots by mail and in person in the final weeks leading up to the November 3 election. A look at how their statements from Cleveland stack up with the facts: TRUMP, addressing Biden on US deaths from COVID-19: “If you were here, it wouldn't be 200,000 people, it would be 2 million people. You didn't want me to ban China, which was heavily infected.... If we would have listened to you, the country would have been left wide open.” This accusation is off the mark. Biden never came out against Trump's decision to restrict travel from China. Biden was slow in staking a position on the matter but when he did, he supported the restrictions. Biden never counselled leaving the country “wide open” in the face of the pandemic.

Trump repeatedly, and falsely, claims to have banned travel from China. He restricted it. The US restrictions that took effect February 2 continued to allow travel to the US from China's Hong Kong and Macao territories over the past five months. The Associated Press reported that more than 8,000 Chinese and foreign nationals based in those territories entered the US in the first three months after the travel restrictions were imposed.

Additionally, more than 27,000 Americans returned from mainland China in the first month after the restrictions took effect. US officials lost track of more than 1,600 of them who were supposed to be monitored for virus exposure. Dozens of countries took similar steps to control travel from hot spots before or around the same time the US did.

Biden, on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett: “She thinks that the Affordable Care Act is not constitutional.” That's not right. Biden is talking about Trump's pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett has been critical of the Obama-era law and the court decisions that have upheld it, but she has never said it's not constitutional. The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case on November 10, and the Trump administration is asking the high court to rule the law unconstitutional.

Trump: “Drug prices will be coming down 80 or 90 per cent.” The Facts: That's a promise, not a reality. And as a promise, it's an obvious stretch.

Trump has been unable to get legislation to lower drug prices through Congress. Major regulatory actions from his administration are still in the works, and are likely to be challenged in court. There's no plan on the horizon that would lower drug prices as dramatically as Trump claims.

Trump: “You said you went to Delaware State, but you forgot the name of your college. You didn't go to Delaware State. ... There's nothing smart about you, Joe.” The Facts: Trump is quoting Biden out of context. The former vice president, a graduate of the University of Delaware, did not say he attended Delaware State University but was making a broader point about his long-standing ties to the Black community. Trump is referring to remarks Biden often says on the campaign, typically when speaking to Black audiences, that he “goes way back with HBCUs,” or historically Black universities and colleges. Biden has spoken many times over the years at Delaware State, a public HBCU in his home state, and the school says that's where he first announced his bid for the Senate – his political start.

“I got started out of an HBCU, Delaware State — now, I don't want to hear anything negative about Delaware State,” Biden told a town hall in Florence, South Carolina, in October 2019. “They're my folks.” Biden often touts his deep political ties to the Black community, occasionally saying he “grew up politically” or “got started politically” in the Black church. In front of some audiences, he's omitted the word “politically,” but still with a clear context about his larger point. The statements are all part of standard section of his stump noting that Delaware has “the eighth largest Black population by percentage.” A spokesman for the Delaware State University, Carlos Holmes, has said it took Biden's comments to refer to his political start, saying that Biden announced his bid for the US Senate on the DSU campus in 1972. Biden's broader point is push back on the idea that he's a Johnny-Come-Lately with the Black community or that his political connections there are owed only to being Barack Obama's vice president.(AP) RUP RUP

