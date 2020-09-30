Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kuwait's new emir to be sworn in at tense time for region

The cabinet of the OPEC oil producer and U.S. ally swiftly named designated successor Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah as new ruler on Tuesday following the death of Sheikh Sabah, 91, whose body is due to arrive in Kuwait on Wednesday from the United States were he had been hospitalised since July. The funeral has been restricted to ruling family members due to COVID-10 concerns.

Reuters | Kuwait | Updated: 30-09-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 13:05 IST
Kuwait's new emir to be sworn in at tense time for region

Kuwait's new emir takes the oath of office in parliament on Wednesday as the country prepares to lay to rest late ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah who helped steer the Gulf state through some of the Middle East's most turbulent decades. The cabinet of the OPEC oil producer and U.S. ally swiftly named designated successor Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah as new ruler on Tuesday following the death of Sheikh Sabah, 91, whose body is due to arrive in Kuwait on Wednesday from the United States were he had been hospitalised since July.

The funeral has been restricted to ruling family members due to COVID-10 concerns. When the previous emir, Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah, died in 2006, thousands of Kuwaitis attended the funeral and many, along with expatriates, lined the streets. Dignitaries from around the world paid respects to the seasoned diplomat and savvy politician, widely respected as a humanitarian who strove to heal rifts in the Middle East, mending ties with former occupier Iraq and trying until his death to resolve a bitter Gulf dispute.

Analysts saw his death following that earlier this year of Oman's Sultan Qaboos, who also played a moderating and balancing role in the region, as the end of an era in the Gulf where an aggressive younger generation has risen to power, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates which have taken hawkish stands against rival Iran. "Though the incoming power brokers in neighbouring Gulf countries did not always heed his advice, the Emir was a reminder of an order hard-fought to achieve that was the basis for the goodwill international partners bear the region," wrote Kirsten Fontenrose, director of the Atlantic Council's Scowcroft Middle East.

Sheikh Nawaf, 83, takes the reins of the small but wealthy nation, which holds the world's seventh-largest oil reserves, at a time when the government is trying to boost finances strained by low crude prices and the coronavirus pandemic in a country whose citizens enjoy a cradle-to-grave welfare system. Kuwait's oil, investment and foreign policy are not expected to change.

Nawaf lacks his brother's decades of experience as a conciliator and is likely to focus on domestic matters such as choosing a crown prince who can build consensus in the ruling family and work with a parliament that has often clashed with the government and hindered economic reform efforts, diplomats and analysts say.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Taneira by Titan continues to expand its footprint in India; launches its first store in Chennai

Chennai Tamil Nadu India September 30 ANINewsVoir In its aim to expand reach in India, Taneira the youngest brand from the House of Titan, today launched its first store in Chennai at Express Avenue Mall, Royapettah, Chennai. This is Taneir...

Decision of special court to acquit all accused in Babri Masjid demolition case runs counter to SC judgement, Constitutional spirit: Cong.

Decision of special court to acquit all accused in Babri Masjid demolition case runs counter to SC judgement, Constitutional spirit Cong....

Japan military seeks record budget amid regional threats

Japans Defence Ministry is seeking a record-high budget of nearly 5.5 trillion yen 55 billion for fiscal 2021 to fund more purchases of costly American stealth fighters and expand its capability to counter possible threats in both cyber and...

Hathras case: NCW to seek explanation from UP Police on family's claims

The NCW on Wednesday condemned the manner in which the Hathras gang-rape victim was cremated, saying it will seek explanation from the UP Police on it. The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in a Delhi hospital a fortnight after she was gang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020