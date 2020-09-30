LK Advani hails special CBI court verdict on Babri Masjid demolition case

Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on Wednesday hailed the verdict by the special CBI court after being acquitted in the Babri Masjid demolition case along with 31 others. "I wholeheartedly welcome the judgement by the special court in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The judgement vindicates my personal and BJP's belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement," the senior leader said.

Meanwhile, Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad went to meet the leader at his residence. In its judgement pronounced today, the court said that the demolition was not pre-planned.Earlier today, 26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the court premises to hear the court's verdict.While six others, including senior BJP leader LK Advani, had taken part in it through video conferencing.

There were 49 accused in the case out of which 17 have passed away. Therefore, the court pronounced its judgement on the 32 accused. (ANI)