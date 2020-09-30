Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babri verdict: TMC comes out with a guarded response

While TMC refused to give any reaction to the verdict by either supporting it or opposing it, major parties of the state - the BJP, CPI(M) and Congress criticised it for its stand. The CBI court has acquitted all the 32 accused in the case, including BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, in the absence of conclusive proof to suggest a criminal conspiracy.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 17:49 IST
Babri verdict: TMC comes out with a guarded response

Trinamool Congress on Wednesday was guarded in its response on the acquittal of all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case by a special CBI court in Lucknow and said that "those who are not happy with the judgement will get relief in higher courts". While TMC refused to give any reaction to the verdict by either supporting it or opposing it, major parties of the state - the BJP, CPI(M) and Congress criticised it for its stand.

The CBI court has acquitted all the 32 accused in the case, including BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, in the absence of conclusive proof to suggest a criminal conspiracy. "It is a court judgement, so we cannot just say we oppose or support it. The verdict has come after 28 years, few people are unhappy with it. We have come to know from the media that some outfits have expressed their displeasure," senior TMC leader and party spokesman Sougata Roy said.

"We hope that those who are not happy with the judgement will get relief in higher courts," he said. TMC had maintained silence after the historic verdict by the Supreme Court in November 2019 which had backed the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

TMC's guarded response to the acquittal of all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case drew sharp reactions from the BJP and Congress. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, known to be a TMC baiter, dared Mamata Banerjee's party to take a stand on the issue.

"Whenever there is an issue concerning national security, the TMC leadership either goes silent or takes a stand which is completely against the interests of the nation and society. This time too the same thing has happened," he said. "I ask them (TMC) to come out clean on whether they support it (the judgement) or are opposed to it. I am sure they won't be able to answer my question," Ghosh said.

Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan advised TMC to "stop beating around the bush" and "make clear its stand" like the other mainstream political parties. CPI(M) Politburo member Mohammed Salim too hit out at the TMC.

"The judgement reinforces the current trend that those who are in power can get away with anything," he said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for threatening to blow up Gorakhnath temple

A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to blow up the Gorakhnath temple here, police said on WednesdayOne Shivendra Singh called the SSP, saying he was speaking from Bedouli Babu village and will blow up the Gorakhnath temple wit...

Hathras gangrape, forcible cremation symbolic of caste violence, lawlessness in UP: Left parties

The Left parties on Wednesday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government stating that the burial of the gangrape victim in Hathras without her familys consent was blatant denial of justice and exposed the prevalence of caste-based violence in ...

Tennis-Qualifier Zarazua should be proud of Paris show, says Svitolina

Renata Zarazua exited the French Open on Wednesday with a second round defeat but she should be proud of her achievements during her Grand Slam main draw debut, third seed Elina Svitolina said after her battling win over the Mexican qualifi...

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite make global debut; price starts at EUR 249

Xiaomi today launched the Mi 10T Series comprising the Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Lite. The series comes with an AdaptiveSync display, an octa-core processor and supports 33W fast-charging and 5G connectivity.The Mi 10T Lite carries a pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020