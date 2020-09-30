Pawar wishes Venkaiah Naidu speedy recovery from COVID-19
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who has been infected by COVID-19. The Vice-Presidents Secretariat on Tuesday said Naidu (71) has tested positive for COVID-19, but is in good health. Naidu, who is asymptomatic, has been advised home quarantine. Wishing a speedy recovery to Honble @VPSecretariat Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu, Pawar tweeted.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:32 IST
