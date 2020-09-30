Left Menu
Development News Edition

No understanding with JD(S) for Nov 3 bypolls: Congress

Responding to a similar question about a friendly fight with JD(S), state Congress President D K Shivakumar too said, "They (JDS) are a party and similarly we (Congress) are another party. We will fight our election and they will fight theirs." The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the schedule for by-election to Sira assembly constituency in Tumakuru district and Rajarajeshwari Nagar (R R Nagar) in the city, for which the results will be declared on November 10.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:24 IST
No understanding with JD(S) for Nov 3 bypolls: Congress

The Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday ruled out any understanding with its former alliance partner JD(S) for the November 3 by-election to two assembly constituencies in the state. "We are not going to have an alliance with any political party. We will fight on our own.

Congress is a national party. We have the strength and we will fight," Congress Legislature Party Leader Siddaramaiah told reporters in response to a question about any understanding with the JD(S) to defeat the BJP. Responding to a similar question about a friendly fight with JD(S), state Congress President D K Shivakumar too said, "They (JDS) are a party and similarly we (Congress) are another party.

We will fight our election and they will fight theirs." The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the schedule for by-election to Sira assembly constituency in Tumakuru district and Rajarajeshwari Nagar (R R Nagar) in the city, for which the results will be declared on November 10. The bypoll in Sira was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA B Sathyanarayana of JD(S) last month, while the R R Nagar seat fell vacant after disqualification of Congress MLA N Munirathna under the anti-defection law in 2019.

Siddaramaiah said the Congress was prepared to fight the elections and was confident of winning both seats. "...We have finalised a strong candidate in Sira--T B Jayachandra-- who is a senior leader of the party.

For Rajarajeswari Nagar, we are yet to finalise the candidate as the election was announced just yesterday. We will sit and decide on a strong candidate there," he said. Asked whether Congress was facing difficulty in finding a candidate for R R Nagar, he said the party never has a dearth of probable candidates and in every constituency there will be at least eight to ten of them.

Munirathna, who had contested and won on a Congress ticket from R R Nagar in 2018, is now with the BJP and is likely to be the saffron party's candidate for the seat. Noting that all elections are prestigious for all the parties, KPCC chief Shivakumar said the party has finalised the candidate for Sira constituency.

"For RR Nagar, we have spoken to the district unit and the process is on," he said. Regarding the aspirants for RR Nagar, he said several applications have been received.

"We were not sure about the election being declared for the constituency. Now that it has been done, we will finalise the candidate," he said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Auditor general: Kenya to lose millions in COVID-19 response

Kenyas auditor general says the country stands to lose 21 million in the procurement of COVID-19 medical supplies because the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency failed to follow procurement law. General Nancy Gathangu on Wednesday presented to t...

S.Africa says tourists from high-risk countries still barred from Oct. 1

South Africa will not allow tourists from countries with higher coronavirus infection and death rates, including Britain, the United States and France, to enter when its borders open up on Oct. 1, ministers said on Wednesday.But business tr...

Pompeo urges Vatican to condemn human rights abuses in China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the Vatican on Wednesday to join the United States in denouncing violations of religious freedom in China, saying the Catholic Church should be at the forefront in the fight to insist on basic human r...

Govt launches initiative to promote innovation and entrepreneurship amongst SC students

An initiative was launched on Wednesday by the government to promote innovation and entrepreneurship amongst SC students in higher education campuses. The programme named Ambedkar Social Innovation Incubation Mission ASIIM was launched by t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020