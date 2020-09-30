Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's Bolsonaro slams Biden for 'coward threats' over Amazon

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 30-09-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 21:44 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro slams Biden for 'coward threats' over Amazon
Image Credit: ANI

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reacted angrily on Wednesday to U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's call for a world effort to offer Brazil $20 billion to end Amazon deforestation or face unspecified "economic consequences." Bolsonaro wrote on Facebook he interpreted Biden's comment in a U.S. presidential debate on Tuesday night as a threat of economic sanctions if Brazil did not take the offer.

Bolsonaro wrote in Portuguese and English that he does not accept "bribes" or "coward threats." The president said Brazil was taking action on deforestation and reasserted that he views foreign interest in the Amazon as financially motivated and an attempt to undermine Brazilian sovereignty.

"The greed of some countries towards the Amazon is a well-known fact," Bolsonaro said. "However, the explicit demonstration of this greed by someone who is running for the presidency of his country is a clear sign of contempt for cordial and fruitful coexistence between two sovereign nations."

In November's U.S. election, Biden is challenging Republican President Donald Trump. Bolsonaro openly admires Trump and has sought to ally Brazil with the Trump administration, with the two leaders seeking to deepen trade ties. In Tuesday's heated debate, Biden said Brazil provided an example of how Trump "has no relationship with foreign policy."

"The rainforests of Brazil are being torn down," Biden said. "I would be gathering up and making sure we had the countries of the world coming up with $20 billion, and say, 'Here's $20 billion. Stop tearing down the forest. And if you don't then you're gonna have significant economic consequences.'"

Official data show that an area roughly the size of Lebanon was deforested in Brazil's Amazon for 2019, an 11-year high, with preliminary government data for 2020 showing forest clearances up 34.5%. Bolsonaro's right-wing government maintains that Brazil is a model of conservation because of the size of forest land still standing.

Brazil has repeatedly said the world should pay up if it wants more forest to be preserved. Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles reacted on Twitter to Biden's offer of funding, writing: "Just one question: Biden's $20 billion in aid, is that yearly?". Bolsonaro ended his statement in English by calling Joe Biden by the wrong first name.

"What a shame, Mr. John Biden! What a shame!"

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

India allows states to reopen schools gradually amid rising coronavirus cases

Indias federal government on Wednesday allowed states to reopen schools and other educational institutions in a phased manner, as well as movie theatres, even as the coronavirus cases continue to rise daily in the South Asian country.India ...

Record Dutch COVID-19 cases prompt U-turn on face masks

The Dutch government reversed course on Wednesday on its long-held position against recommending the use of face masks in public places, as new coronavirus cases hit record highs and a parliamentary majority appealed for decisive action. Wh...

Water row: T'gana says it will give strong reply to Andhra

Hyderabad, Sep 30 PTIThe Telangana government on Wednesday said it has decided to give a befitting reply to the arguments of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh at the apex council meeting on inter-state water issues convened by the Centre on Octob...

As COVID-19 resurges, Johnson pleads with UK: obey the rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the British people on Wednesday to obey rules imposed to tackle a rapidly accelerating second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, cautioning that otherwise a tougher lockdown could follow.New cases of COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020