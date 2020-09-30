Left Menu
Development News Edition

RSS doyen of TN, Hindu Munnani founder Ramagopalan is dead

The 94 year-old leader was not keeping well for some time and had been admitted to a private hospital here on September 26 with complaints of pneumonia and later tested positive for coronavirus, the Munnani said. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, DMK President M K Stalin and state BJP president L Murugan among others condoled the death.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 23:31 IST
RSS doyen of TN, Hindu Munnani founder Ramagopalan is dead

Ramagopalan, veteran RSS pracharak and founder organiser of Hindu Munnani and the force behind popularising public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Tamil Nadu, died here on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19. The 94 year-old leader was not keeping well for some time and had been admitted to a private hospital here on September 26 with complaints of pneumonia and later tested positive for coronavirus, the Munnani said.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, DMK President M K Stalin and state BJP president L Murugan among others condoled the death. Among the earliest batch of full time workers of the RSS in Tamil Nadu, Ramagopalan took forward the Sangh's field work beginning in the late 1940's alongwith late RSS stalwarts of the era like "Shivaramji" and Suryanarayan Rao.

Following the infamous Mandaikadu communal riots in the early 1980's in Kanyakumari district, he founded the Hindu Munnani along with former MP, P Thanulinga Nadar (the first state president of the outfit) which over the years evolved as a key front of the RSS in the state. Ramagopalan gave the Munnani a distinctive style of work that focused on bringing together people on the basis of a slew of public events including the 'Thiruvilakku' pooja to take forward the Sangh's ideology.

He was instrumental in the public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, which was till then an indoor affair in the state, as a public festival nearly four decades ago. Ramagopalan was hailed as 'Thennatu Thilakar" (Tilak of the south) by his admirers for organising the festival.

"Sivalaya ottam' (A run to Shiva temples) a form of public celebration of Mahashivrathri, famous in Kanyakumari was extended to other parts of Tamil Nadu by him. Unlike the parent body, the RSS, the Munnani held regular public meetings on important current topics.

A bachelor, Ramagopalan was known for his simple yet powerful public speeches in Tamil. He had surviveda couple of attempts on his life during his long life.

He shaped and trained a generation of RSS workers including Tamil Nadu BJP's senior leader L Ganesan, who became a 'pracharak' inspired by the leader. Also, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, a former Munnani office-bearer in his formative years, always had regarded Ramagopala as a guru.

"The first test revealed he had no corona infection, but he tested positive in the second test. And since the last two days, the doctors attending on him tried their best to save him," Kadeswara C Subramaniam, state president of Hindu Munnani, said. Born on September 19, 1927 in Sirkazhi in then Tanjore district, Ramagopalan, an AMIE diploma holder, quit his job in the Electricity department and became a full-time RSS volunteer in 1945.

He was responsible for the gradual growth of RSS throughout Tamil Nadu and rose to the stature of Regional Campaigner (States) of the saffron movement. He survived an attack on his life at the Madurai railway station in 1984 which left him with severe cuts on his neck and head.

He had always worn a saffron cap since then to cover the deep cut marks. Murugan also recalled the attack on Ramagopalan, while mourning his death.

In his condolence message, Purohit said he was saddened to know about the demise of Ramagopalan. "Fondly known as Veera Thuravi (brave saint), he dedicated his entire life span for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. His demise is an irreparable loss to the people of Tamil Nadu and particularly workers and followers of Hindu Munnani," the Governor said.

Palaniswami said the Hindu Munnani founder was involved in the freedom struggle and has been a guiding force for the organisation..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh reports 2,004 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 2,004 new coronavirus cases, 2,316 recoveries and 35 deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.The State Health Department said that the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 1,28,047 including 1,04,734 recove...

Pune district reports 3,298 new COVID-19 cases, 84 deaths

Pune district reported 3,298 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 2,84,021 on Wednesday, a health official said. He said the death toll reached 6,529 with 84 more patients succumbing to the infection in t...

Three Portuguese immigration officers charged over fatal beating of Ukrainian traveller

Three Portuguese immigration officers have been charged with murder over the fatal beating of a Ukrainian man detained at Lisbon airport for trying to enter the country without a valid visa, prosecutors said on Wednesday.In a statement, the...

GOP lawmakers grill Comey on leadership of Russia probe

Republicans lawmakers on Wednesday confronted former FBI Director James Comey about his oversight of the Trump-Russia investigation during a politically charged hearing that focused attention on problems with a probe that have becoming a ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020