Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong holds internal deliberations on seat-sharing arrangements, candidates for Bihar polls

The sources said the seat-sharing arrangement is still not finalised as the RJD, which is the bigger partner in the alliance, is not ready to offer more than 55 seats to the Congress, which wants to contest on 70-75 seats out of a total of 243. The Congress had contested the last assembly polls in 2015 in Bihar as part of the "Mahagathbandhan" with the RJD and the JDU.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 23:36 IST
Cong holds internal deliberations on seat-sharing arrangements, candidates for Bihar polls

The Congress on Wednesday held internal discussions on seat-sharing arrangements with like-minded parties and prospective candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. AICC Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Madan Mohan Jha, the party's Bihar polls screening committee chief Avinash Pande, Congress Legislature Party leader Sadanand Singh and other senior members held a marathon meeting, in which opinion was sought on pre-poll tie-ups, sources said.

They said the seat-sharing arrangement with RJD and other like-minded parties as well as prospective candidates were discussed during the meeting. The deliberations will continue on Thursday and some more state leaders like the Bihar unit's working president, Kaukab Quadri, will be joining it, the sources added.

There will be clarity on seat-sharing and alliances in the next couple of days, the sources further said. The Congress is contesting the Bihar assembly polls as part of the "Mahagathbandhan" with the RJD, Left parties and some smaller state parties.

The three-phase assembly election in Bihar will start on October 28 and end on November 7, with the results to be declared on November 10. The sources said the seat-sharing arrangement is still not finalised as the RJD, which is the bigger partner in the alliance, is not ready to offer more than 55 seats to the Congress, which wants to contest on 70-75 seats out of a total of 243.

The Congress had contested the last assembly polls in 2015 in Bihar as part of the "Mahagathbandhan" with the RJD and the JDU. While the Congress got 41 seats as part of the seat-sharing arrangement in 2015, the RJD and the JDU contested on 101 seats each.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh reports 2,004 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 2,004 new coronavirus cases, 2,316 recoveries and 35 deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.The State Health Department said that the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 1,28,047 including 1,04,734 recove...

Pune district reports 3,298 new COVID-19 cases, 84 deaths

Pune district reported 3,298 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 2,84,021 on Wednesday, a health official said. He said the death toll reached 6,529 with 84 more patients succumbing to the infection in t...

Three Portuguese immigration officers charged over fatal beating of Ukrainian traveller

Three Portuguese immigration officers have been charged with murder over the fatal beating of a Ukrainian man detained at Lisbon airport for trying to enter the country without a valid visa, prosecutors said on Wednesday.In a statement, the...

GOP lawmakers grill Comey on leadership of Russia probe

Republicans lawmakers on Wednesday confronted former FBI Director James Comey about his oversight of the Trump-Russia investigation during a politically charged hearing that focused attention on problems with a probe that have becoming a ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020