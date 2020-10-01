Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ker CM condemns manhandling, detention of Rahul Gandhi by UP police

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday condemned the action of the police and the BJP government in UP for allegedly manhandling, detaining and preventing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from proceeding to meet a rape victim's family in that state.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 01-10-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 20:15 IST
Ker CM condemns manhandling, detention of Rahul Gandhi by UP police

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday condemned the action of the police and the BJP government in UP for allegedly manhandling, detaining and preventing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from proceeding to meet a rape victim's family in that state. "Rahul Gandhi has all the democratic right and constitutional freedom to go to Hathras. Preventing him from going to meet the victim's family was against all democratic principles.

This cannot be allowed by a democratic community and was highly condemnable," Vijayan said in a statement here. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by police afterthey were stopped on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida while walking towards Hathras to meet the family of a girl, who was gangraped.

Rahul Gandhi had fallen down in a scuffle with the police, who tried to prevent him and his supporters from proceeding on the Yamuna Expressway earlier in the day. Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy also criticised the manner in which the Uttar Pradesh police prevented Gandhi and party workers from proceeding to meet the victim's family.

The police act was "barbaric and anti-people", Chennithala said. Preventing a national leader like Rahul Gandhi and attacking and pushing him down shows that the BJP government of Yogi Aditiyanath had no hesitation to go to any lengths, Chennithala said.

Congress leaders took out a march here protesting the police action against Rahul Gandhi. In Thrissur, Youth congress workers also marched to the AG's office to register their protest.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 9.15 pm Nation DEL110 UP-HATHRAS-FAMILY-PRESSURE Hathras case Victims family alleges admin, police pressure demands CBI probe Hathras UP The family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who succumbed to h...

Banks sanctions Rs 1.86 lakh cr to 50 lakh MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme

The Finance Ministry on Thursday said banks have sanctioned loans of about Rs 1.86 lakh crore to 50 lakh business units under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme ECLGS for the MSME sector, impacted by slowdown due to ...

Russia's Navalny accuses Putin of being behind his poisoning

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is recovering in Germany after being poisoned in Russia, said in comments published Thursday that only Russian President Vladimir Putin could have been behind the attack against him with a Sovie...

C'garh Cong, CM condemn action against Rahul, Priyanka in UP

The Congress Legislature Party in Chhattigsarh on Thursday passed a resolution condemning the police action against party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh when they were on their way to meet the family of Hath...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020