DMK wants UP CM to apologise for treatment meted out to Rahul Gandhi

DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath apologise for the alleged inhumane treatment meted out to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by police while Congress party's Tamil Nadu unit staged protests.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:24 IST
DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath apologise for the alleged inhumane treatment meted out to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by police while Congress party's Tamil Nadu unit staged protests. Anarchy and unruliness governed Uttar Pradesh, it appeared and not rule of law, Stalin alleged reacting to the crimes against women there and police stopping Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra amid melee.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri staged a protest here to condemn the detention of Rahul Gandhi by police to stop him from going towards Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, Congress workers held demonstrations in several places including Karur,Pattukottai and Tirunelveli.

Alagiri condemned the Uttar Pradesh Police for its "unruly" behaviour and indulging in "violence" and "assault" while party Member of Parliament Su Thirunavukkarasar demanded dismissal and arrest of police personnel responsible for the "barbarity." Stalin claimed when Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka were on their way to meet a rape victim's family, they were prevented from going ahead and Uttar Pradesh police unleashed the worst kind of force against Rahul and pushed him to the ground. Rahul was shoved by policemen which was inhumane, disrespectful, and went against human rights and democratic ethos and highly condemnable, the DMK leader said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should openly apologise for it, Stalin demanded in a statement. Rahul was prevented from going ahead with his task of meeting the victim's family, he said.

If this was the treatment meted out to Rahul, who is a Member of Parliament and a leader of a national party, what would happen to ordinary people in Uttar Pradesh, he asked. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were on Thursday detained by the Uttar Pradesh police after they were stopped on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida while walking towards Hathras to meet a rape victim's family.

DMK MP Kanimozhi asked in a tweet: "How can the UP police stop leaders from visiting families of victims. And is this the way to treat anyone.And specially leaders of the opposition.Is there rule of law in UP? @RahulGandhi." Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor Kamal Haasan on his twitter handle said: "Nadir of political misbehavior! Shame on UP Police.We, the people, voted for such thuggery.

Irrespective of the party and its philosophy, rancour and hate will only breed and multiply, unless condemned by the majority." A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 and referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died at around 3 am on Tuesday.

Also, a 22-year-old Dalit woman died after allegedly being raped by two men in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh and Stalin referred to these crimes.PTI VGN BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

