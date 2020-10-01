A strong India critical to preventing global expansion of Chinese Communist Party: Congressman

A strong India is an effective counterweight of the Chinese Communist Party's desire for dominance in Southeast Asia and critical to prevent its global expansion, an influential US Congressman said on Thursday. "India, the world's largest democracy, is under constant threat from the Chinese Communist Party. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been acting aggressively toward India in recent years and infringing on Indian territory," Congressman Tim Burchett said on the floor of the US House of Representatives.

India is an effective counterweight of the CCP's desire for dominance in Southeast Asia, he said. "Madam Speaker, a strong India is critical to preventing expansion of the China Communist Party's global influence," he told his Congressional colleague.

"I'm proud to stand on the floor of the House of Representatives today with a strong, clear message for our friends in India. The United States supports you in your struggle against Chinese aggressors," Burchett said. "Together our two democratic free nations will stand against the communism that only seeks to rob citizens of their individuality and beliefs," said the Republican lawmaker from Tennessee.

Underscoring the importance of America's relationship with India, he said that it is in the best interest of the US to build and maintain strong partnerships with its allies across the globe. Burchett's comments came as India and China are locked in a nearly five-month-long border standoff in eastern Ladakh.