Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico Supreme Court OKs vote on prosecuting ex-presidents

López Obrador views the referendum as an indictment of corruption, conservative economic programs and privatisations, not just what he claimed was “systematic corruption” since 1988. “The social and humanitarian disasters we have suffered in this country over the last 30 years were the result of a series of conscious acts by those who governed during this period,” López Obrador said.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 02-10-2020 04:15 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 04:15 IST
Mexico Supreme Court OKs vote on prosecuting ex-presidents

Mexico's Supreme Court ruled Thursday the president can go ahead with a proposed referendum on prosecuting ex-presidents. Opponents had claimed it violated the precept that the decision to prosecute should be made by prosecutors, not voters or politicians.

The court ruled in a 6-5 vote that the measure was constitutional, but said the wording of the question to appear on ballots might be modified. As submitted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the referendum question states: “Do you agree or not that the relevant authorities should, in accordance with the applicable laws and procedures, investigate and if appropriate punish, the presumed crimes committed by former presidents” and then goes on to name five of Mexico's six living ex-presidents.

The sixth, Luís Echeverria, served from 1970 to 1976 and is 98 years old. A specialized prosecutor's office filed charges against Echeverria for a 1968 student massacre, but a tribunal exonerated him in 2007. López Obrador proposed the referendum for June 6, 2021, the date of midterm congressional elections that are key for holding on to López Obrador's bare majority in Congress.

The referendum could be a way of drawing voters to the polls, because midterm votes in Mexico often have low turnout, and it could deflect attention from the current administration's problems with the economy and coronavirus pandemic, by focusing attention on past abuses. López Obrador views the referendum as an indictment of corruption, conservative economic programs and privatisations, not just what he claimed was “systematic corruption” since 1988.

“The social and humanitarian disasters we have suffered in this country over the last 30 years were the result of a series of conscious acts by those who governed during this period,” López Obrador said. “The evils I have enumerated did not occur by chance, but rather were the result of the application of a model over five presidential terms ... this tragic stage in the life of the country is called the neoliberal era.” Acts of corruption can be punished under current law, but it is unclear whether López Obrador can investigate former leaders for policy decisions he disagrees with, like the widespread privatisations of government companies carried out by Carlos Salinas de Gortari, who governed Mexico from 1988 to 1994.

The president appeared to equate those policies with corruption; insiders were often given sweetheart deals on government contracts or privatisations. “In the neoliberal period, corruption became the main function of political power,” he said.

In the past, López Obrador had shied away from delving into past presidents' misdeeds, saying “revenge is not my strong point” and “forgive and forget.”.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

NZ ruling party says to lift barriers for home building, promises cheap housing

New Zealands ruling Labour Party promised to deliver more homes and replace a 30-year-old law blamed for high housing costs and impeding urban development, if it is returned to power in the Oct. 17 election.Labour would repeal and replace t...

Amazon reports over 19,000 U.S. frontline employees had COVID-19

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said more than 19,000 of its U.S. frontline workers contracted the coronavirus this year, or 1.44 of the total, a disclosure sought by labor advocates who have criticized the COVID-19 response by the worlds larges...

Trump cancels Wisconsin rally amid surge in COVID-19 cases

President Donald Trump cancelled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin amid calls from the citys mayor and the states governor, both Democrats, that he not hold a rally due to a surge in coronavirus cases. The director of the La Crosse ...

INSIGHT-Secrecy and speed: Inside Ant Group’s unusual IPO process

Ahead of whats likely to be the worlds largest initial public offering, Chinas Ant Group Co Ltd is asking lead bankers to personally sign confidentiality pacts and pressing some investors to explain why they should be allowed to attend mark...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020